Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025
There are 79 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, September 5, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups feature No. 1 Brownsburg vs No. 17 Franklin Central and No. 10 Westfield at No. 24 Zionsville.
7:00 PM EST Games:
Yorktown (2-0) at New Palestine (2-0)
New Castle (1-1) at Pendleton Heights (2-0)
Blackhawk Christian (1-1) at Wes-Del (0-1)
West Central (2-0) at Tri-County (0-2)
Pioneer (1-1) at Winamac (0-2)
Winchester Community (2-0) at Northeastern (2-0)
Southmont (2-0) at North Montgomery (0-2)
West Washington (1-1) at Mitchell (0-2)
Shenandoah (1-1) at Lapel (2-0)
Monroe Central (1-1) at Richmond (0-2)
Milan (1-1) at North Decatur (2-0)
Eastern (2-0) at Delphi Community (1-1)
Indianapolis Lutheran (2-0) at Western (1-1)
Twin Lakes (2-0) at Tipton (2-0)
Eastern Hancock (1-1) at Centerville (2-0)
Triton Central (2-0) at Tri-West Hendricks (2-0)
Brown County (0-2) at Noblesville HomeSchool (1-0)
Blackford (0-2) at Madison-Grant (2-0)
Elwood (1-1) at Alexandria-Monroe (2-0)
Adams Central (2-0) at Muncie Central (1-1)
Union County (1-1) at Knightstown (1-1)
Cass (1-1) at Peru (1-1)
Hagerstown (0-2) at Union City (0-2)
North White (0-2) at Frontier (2-0)
Northwestern (0-2) at Southwood (0-2)
Riverton Parke (2-0) at Fountain Central (0-2)
Edinburgh (0-2) at South Decatur (0-2)
Mississinewa (2-0) at Oak Hill (1-1)
Covington (2-0) at North Vermillion (0-2)
Owen Valley (1-1) at Cloverdale (0-2)
Maconaquah (2-0) at Northfield (0-2)
Lawrenceburg (1-1) at Speedway (0-2)
Clinton Prairie (1-1) at Clinton Central (2-0)
North Miami (2-0) at Caston (1-1)
West Lafayette (0-2) at Lebanon (1-1)
Taylor (2-0) at Carroll (1-1)
Cambridge City Lincoln (0-2) at Tri (1-1)
Attica (1-2) at Seeger (2-0)
Park Tudor (1-0) at Indianapolis Shortridge (0-2)
Westfield (1-1) at Zionsville (1-1)
Covenant Christian (1-0) at Indian Creek (2-0)
Greenwood (1-1) at Martinsville (0-2)
Mt. Vernon (0-2) at Greenfield-Central (1-1)
Franklin Community (2-0) at Perry Meridian (1-1)
Tippecanoe Valley (2-0) at Hamilton Heights (0-2)
Greencastle (0-2) at Frankfort (0-2)
Christel House Manual (0-2) at George Washington (0-1)
Plainfield (2-0) at Mooresville (2-0)
Eastbrook (2-0) at Frankton (0-2)
Rushville (0-2) at Franklin County (2-0)
Kokomo (0-2) at Monrovia (0-2)
South Putnam (2-0) at Edgewood (2-0)
Crawfordsville (2-0) at Western Boone (0-2)
Tindley (1-1) at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (1-1)
Cascade (2-0) at North Putnam (1-1)
Decatur Central (0-2) at Whiteland (1-1)
Greensburg (0-2) at Connersville (1-1)
Columbus East (0-2) at Seymour (0-2)
North Central (1-1) at Warren Central (1-1)
Bloomington North (1-1) at Terre Haute South Vigo (1-1)
Danville (0-2) at Anderson (1-1)
East Central (2-0) at Lawrence North (1-1)
Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (0-0) at Beech Grove (2-0)
Jeffersonville (1-1) at Bedford North Lawrence (1-1)
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (0-2) at Harrison (1-1)
Fishers (1-1) at Noblesville (1-1)
Southport (0-2) at Columbus North (2-0)
Marion (1-1) at Center Grove (2-0)
Pike (0-2) at Ben Davis (0-2)
Avon (2-0) at Hamilton Southeastern (2-0)
Arsenal Technical (0-2) at Purdue Polytechnic (2-0)
Irvington Preparatory Academy (0-2) at Cincinnati Country Day (1-1)
St. Xavier (2-0) at Cathedral (1-1)
Centerville (0-2) at Carmel (2-0)
Franklin Central (2-0) at Brownsburg (2-0)
7:30 PM EST Games:
Glenn (1-1) at Rensselaer Central (2-0)
Bloomington South (2-0) at Terre Haute North Vigo (0-2)
Delta (0-2) at Shelbyville (2-0)
8:00 PM EST Game:
Edwardsville (0-1) at Lawrence Central (1-1)
View all Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
