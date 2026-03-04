Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - March 3, 2026
Miller School of Albemarle and John Handley are back in the High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 as the postseason continues.
Miller School (No. 18) won a third straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II title, upended then-No. 6 The Fairfax Christian School. John Handley, which started the season in the Top 25, returns after gaining a spot in the Virginia Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1, following its thrilling Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship effort with the VISAA Division I title over the weekend. The Panthers could be in line for an invite to the Chipotle Nationals in Indiana in early April.
Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School follow Paul VI in the Top 5. Westfield, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Albemarle and Patriot highlight the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 33-2
The Panthers won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title with a 64-52 win over No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in the final, a 75-50 win over No. 18 Blue Ridge School in the semifinals and a 69-55 win over No. 17 Saint Christopher’s School in the quarterfinals.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 23-10
The Knights lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I final after victories over No. 5 Highland School (62-57; semifinal) and No. 16 Catholic-Virginia Beach (61-59; quarterfinal).
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 19-10
The Warriors defeated Tennessee Collegiate Academy, 60-58, and Christ School (N.C.), 72-55.
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 19-4
The Crimson Wave won the Virginia Class 3 Region A title, defeating Lake Taylor, 66-53, in the final, New Kent (81-42; semifinal) and Hopewell (67-32; quarterfinal).
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 23-9
The Hawks lost to No. 2 Bishop Denis O’Connell in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 74-49 win over No. 12 Episcopal in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
6. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 27-1
The Bulldogs won the Virginia Class 6 Region D title, defeating George C. Marshall (49-46; final), Oakton (63-48; semifinal) and Herndon (78-44; quarterfinal).
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 17-9
The Lions did not play.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 22-4
The Eagles lost to Manchester in the Class 6 Region A final after a 59-47 semifinal win over then-No. 20 Oscar Smith.
9. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 24-1
The Patriots won Virginia Class 5 Region C title, defeating James River Midlothian in the final, 63-31, and Glen Allen, 72-55, in the semifinals.
10. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 20-3
The Pioneers won Virginia Class 6 Region B title, defeating Gainesville, 88-54, in the final, and Potomac (68-62) in the semifinals.
11. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 22-2
The Pilots won the Virginia Class 5 Region B championship, defeating Nansemond River, 57-51, in the final, and Woodside, 55-52, in the semifinals.
12. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 24-1
The Crabbers won the Virginia Class 4 Region A crown with victories over Denbigh (47-41; final) and Warhill (72-31; semifinal).
13. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 27-5
The Barons lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I semifinals after defeating then-No. 9 Bishop Ireton, 65-47, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
14. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 29-5
The Crusaders lost to No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after a 58-55 opening round win over Saint Anne’s-Belfield.
SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
15. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 23-5
The Saints lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after defeating Potomac School, 68-56, in the opening round.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
16. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 21-6
The Maroon lost to No. 5 Highland School in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after an opening round win over Woodberry Forest School, 69-55.
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
17. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 18-12
The Cardinals lost to then-No. 18 Blue Ridge School in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after defeating Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes, 81-58, in the first round.
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
18. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 26-13
The Mavericks won the VISAA Division II title with a 63-55 victory over then-No. 6 The Fairfax Christian School in the final, a 45-31 win over North Cross School in the semifinals and a 69-55 win over Virginia Academy in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION &BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
19. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 30-5
The Cardinals lost to Miller School of Albemarle in the VISAA Division II final after defeating Hargrave Military Academy, 66-50, in the semifinals, and Seton, 88-59, in the quarterfinals.
20. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 22-4
The Stallions won the Virginia Class 5 Region A title, defeating Kempsville, 68-65 (final) and Salem-Virginia Beach 61-50 (semifinal)
21. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 24-1
The Pride won the Virginia Class 4 Region C championship, defeating No. 25 Broad Run, 65-63, in the final, and Loudoun County, 71-25, in the semifinals.
22. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 19-2
The Blue Devils claimed the Virginia Class 4 Region B title, defeating Courtland, 48-36, in the final, Monocan (69-63; semifinals) and Huguenot (70-48; quarterfinal).
23. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 22-5
The Judges won the Virginia Class 4 Region D title, defeating then-No. 22 E.C. Glass, 60-58, in the final, and Millbrook, 76-49, in the semifinals.
24. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 23-1
The Spartan lost to John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 Region D final after defeating Halifax County, 67-31, in the semifinals.
25. BROAD RUN
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 22-3
The Spartans lost to then-No. 23 Heritage-Leesburg in the Virginia Class 4 Region C final after defeating Millbrook, 76=49, in the semifinals.