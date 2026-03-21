The Mt. Vernon Marauders (26-3) play the New Albany Bulldogs (22-5) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A New Castle Semi-States championship on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Mt. Vernon defeated Decatur Central 66-46 in the previous round. New Albany defeated Terre Haute North 65-57.

Mt. Vernon senior point guard Luke Ertel leads the Marauders. He is signed to Purdue.

New Albany sophomore point guard Noah Washington is the No. 34 recruit in the class of 2028.

Mt. Vernon vs. New Albany: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State Championship

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.