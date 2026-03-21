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Mt. Vernon vs. New Albany: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State Championship

Get real-time game updates of the 2026 IHSAA Class 4A semi-state championship between the Marauders and the Bulldogs
Jack Butler|
Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders in the Henry Community Health Boys’ Hall of Fame Classic Championship Game, Dec 23, 2025; New Castle, IN, at New Castle Fieldhouse.
Mt. Vernon Marauders Luke Ertel (12) at the free throw line as the Crown Point Bulldogs battled the Mt. Vernon Marauders in the Henry Community Health Boys’ Hall of Fame Classic Championship Game, Dec 23, 2025; New Castle, IN, at New Castle Fieldhouse. | Gary Brockman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mt. Vernon Marauders (26-3) play the New Albany Bulldogs (22-5) in the IHSAA boys basketball Class 4A New Castle Semi-States championship on Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Mt. Vernon defeated Decatur Central 66-46 in the previous round. New Albany defeated Terre Haute North 65-57.

Mt. Vernon senior point guard Luke Ertel leads the Marauders. He is signed to Purdue.

New Albany sophomore point guard Noah Washington is the No. 34 recruit in the class of 2028.

Mt. Vernon vs. New Albany: Live Score Updates of Indiana High School Boys Basketball Semi-State Championship

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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