Myles McLaughlin Sets New Indiana High School State Football Record

469 yards, 7 TDs, and a night I’ll never forget. Broke the Indiana single-season rushing record (3,603 yds). 🙏 Grateful for my teammates, coaches, family & community for believing in me. Blessed to be in this position—we’re not done yet. 💪#KnoxFootball #NotDoneYet… pic.twitter.com/DV9XFp5Q0V