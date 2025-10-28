Myles McLaughlin Sets New Indiana High School State Football Record
There is a new rushing king in Indiana high school football, as Myles McLaughlin has taken over the top spot.
McLaughlin, a senior at Knox High School, turned in a 469-yard performance on the ground this past week in a 50-21 victory over Jimtown High School. With that showing, he set a new Indiana high school football single-season record for rushing yards, amassing 3,603.
Along with nearly running for 500 yards, McLaughlin scored seven touchdowns.
“469 yards, 7 TDs and a night I’ll never forget,” McLaughlin posted on social media. Broke the Indiana single-season rushing record (3,603 yds). Grateful for my teammates, coaches, family and community for believing in me. Blessed to be in this position - we’re not done yet.”
Memorable Season for Indiana High School RB Standout
McLaughlin became one of just two Indiana high school football players in history to eclipse 10,000 yards on the ground, joining Charlie Spegal of New Palestine High School.
A quarterback in the run-first offensive attack for the Redskins, McLaughlin has 309 carries for 3,603 yards and 55 touchdowns scored this year. He has gone over 100 yards in all 10 games, averaging nearly 12 yards per carry.
McLaughlin has thrown 19 passes, completing nine for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
Myles McLaughlin Climbing Indiana High School State Rushing, Scoring Charts
For his career, McLaughlin has carried the football 1,036 times for 10,596 yards and 158 touchdowns. He has recorded 44 games with at least 100 yards rushing.
McLaughlin is 272 yards shy of breaking Spegal’s career state rushing record total of 10,867. He is also just the second player in Indiana high school state football history with over 1,000 points scored, as he has 1,050 - four behind Spegal’s record of 1,054.
Knox and McLaughlin will take on Griffith this Friday night in the next round of the Indiana high school playoffs. The Redskins are a perfect 10-0 on the year, scoring over 50 points in five games.