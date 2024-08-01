Report: Jalen Haralson, 5-star prospect from Indiana, will take official visits to Missouri, Purdue and Kansas
Jalen Haralson, a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2025, will take official visits to Missouri, Purdue and Kansas, according to a post on X (Twitter) by 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London on Thursday morning.
A versatile 6-foot-7 standout who describes himself as a point guard on his X bio, Haralson is an Indiana native who plays at La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana, and is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025 and the kind of player who could make an immediate impact in college.
Haralson, who transferred to La Lumiere from Fishers High School after his sophomore season, is rated as the No. 7 prospect nationally by Rivals, the No. 9 prospect by ESPN and the No. 14 prospect by both 247Sports and On3. He is the top prospect in the state of Indiana in his class and rated as one of the top five small forwards nationally.
London's post said Haralson will visit Missouri on September 21, home state Purdue on September 28 and Kansas on October 19, according to sources.
Haralson will be busy over the next few months. He is also expected to take visits to Indiana (August 31), Notre Dame (September 7), Michigan State (September 14) and was previously expected to visit Auburn on September 29.
Missouri currently has one recruit committed in the Class of 2025 – point guard Aaron Rowe – after signing an impressive group in 2024 that ranked as one of the best classes in the country. That haul for Dennis Gates was comprised of four transfers and five high school players.
Purdue does not have a known commitment in the 2025 class after signing five high schoolers in the Class of 2024.
Kansas does not have any commitments in the Class of 2025 after signing seven players – five transfers and two high schoolers – in the Class of 2024.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com