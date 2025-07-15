High School

Mishawaka Welcomes Will Coatie as New Head Boys Basketball Coach

Coatie, former Elkhart head coach, looks forward to helming the Cavemen this upcoming season

Evan Bordner

Will Coatie looks on during an Elkhart basketball game.
Will Coatie looks on during an Elkhart basketball game. / Ken Fox

As reported by the South Bend Tribune, former Elkhart High School boys basketball coach Will Coatie will be traveling west to take on a new position: Head boys basketball coach of the Mishawaka Cavemen. Coatie will be replacing former Cavemen head coach Bodie Bender, who accepted the head coaching spot at Elkhart.

Coatie comes off a 5-18 record last season with Elkhart. Prior to his boys head coaching role, Coatie was the head girls basketball coach for Elkhart Central before the school merged with Elkhart Memorial.

Moving to Mishawaka means not only a change in scenery for Coatie, but a change in opponets as well. In 2020, MIshawaka joined the Northern Lakes Conference (NLC), meaning a swath of new challenges await, including Northridge, who finished 21-4 last season and suffered a close loss in the Indiana 4A State Tournament championship game. Elkhart currently is a member of the Northern Indiana Conference.

The Cavemen kick off their season later this year on Nov. 24 at Goshen.

Published
Evan Bordner
EVAN BORDNER

Evan Bordner is a graduate of Indiana University South Bend where he majored in Communication Studies, with a concentration in Journalism, and minored in Public Relations. At IUSB, he covered sports for the school paper. He has served as a Content Writer for The Preface in South Bend and has covered high school sports in Northern Indiana for the Mishawaka Network.

