Mishawaka Welcomes Will Coatie as New Head Boys Basketball Coach
As reported by the South Bend Tribune, former Elkhart High School boys basketball coach Will Coatie will be traveling west to take on a new position: Head boys basketball coach of the Mishawaka Cavemen. Coatie will be replacing former Cavemen head coach Bodie Bender, who accepted the head coaching spot at Elkhart.
Coatie comes off a 5-18 record last season with Elkhart. Prior to his boys head coaching role, Coatie was the head girls basketball coach for Elkhart Central before the school merged with Elkhart Memorial.
Moving to Mishawaka means not only a change in scenery for Coatie, but a change in opponets as well. In 2020, MIshawaka joined the Northern Lakes Conference (NLC), meaning a swath of new challenges await, including Northridge, who finished 21-4 last season and suffered a close loss in the Indiana 4A State Tournament championship game. Elkhart currently is a member of the Northern Indiana Conference.
The Cavemen kick off their season later this year on Nov. 24 at Goshen.
Download the SB Live App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1