South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, October 10, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 19 Knox hosting Bremen.
Winamac at South Central - 6:30 PM
South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Washington - 7:00 PM
Whitko at Southwood - 7:00 PM
Mishawaka at Plymouth - 7:00 PM
Wheeler at Whitko - 7:00 PM
Triton at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
North Newton at North White - 7:00 PM
West Noble at Churubusco - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at West Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Adams Central at Bluffton - 7:00 PM
West Central at Frontier - 7:00 PM
Fremont at Prairie Heights - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Northwestern - 7:00 PM
Culver Community at North Miami - 7:00 PM
Maconaquah at Manchester - 7:00 PM
LaVille at Jimtown - 7:00 PM
North Judson-San Pierre at Caston - 7:00 PM
New Prairie at Penn - 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Valley at Glenn - 7:00 PM
NorthWood at Warsaw - 7:00 PM
South Bend Adams at South Bend Riley - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Lakeland - 7:00 PM
Goshen at Northridge - 7:00 PM
Wawasee at Concord - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg - 7:00 PM
Constantine at Parchment - 7:00 PM
Decatur at Comstock - 7:00 PM
Coloma at Lawton - 7:00 PM
Bronson at White Pigeon - 7:00 PM
Brandywine at Lee - 7:00 PM
Dowagiac at Buchanan - 7:00 PM
Benton Harbor at Berrien Springs - 7:00 PM
Watervliet at Allegan - 7:00 PM
Niles at Vicksburg - 7:00 PM
Mattawan at St. Joseph - 7:00 PM
Lakeview at Lakeshore - 7:00 PM
Mishawaka Marian at Elkhart - 7:00 PM
Bremen at Knox - 7:30 PM
Culver Academies at Guerin Catholic - 7:30 PM
