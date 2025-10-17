High School

South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get South Bend area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, October 17

Gray Reid

There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, October 17, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 7 Penn at South Bend St. Joseph.

Mishawaka Marian (2-5) at South Bend Riley (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Wabash (1-7) at Whitko (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

North White (2-6) at West Central (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

North Miami (6-2) at Triton (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Pioneer (7-1) at North Judson-San Pierre (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Prairie Heights (0-8) at West Noble (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Western (6-2) at Twin Lakes (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Bremen (5-3) at Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Woodlan (2-6) at Adams Central (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Peru (2-6) at Manchester (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

South Central (0-8) at Culver Community (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Maconaquah (8-0) at Rochester (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakeland (5-3) at Jimtown (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST

Caston (2-6) at Winamac (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Knox (8-0) at Bowman Academy (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Penn (8-0) at South Bend St. Joseph (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Northridge (2-6) at Warsaw (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Elkhart (5-3) at South Bend Adams (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Churubusco (6-2) at Fairfield (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Glenn (2-6) at Culver Academies (3-6) - 7:00 PM EST

NorthWood (4-4) at Goshen (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST

Concord (7-1) at Plymouth (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Wawasee (1-7) at Mishawaka (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST

White Pigeon (6-1) at Decatur (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Edwardsburg (6-1) at Vicksburg (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Paw Paw (4-3) at Three Rivers (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

Watervliet (2-5) at Constantine (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST

Coloma (3-4) at Galesburg-Augusta (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST

Dowagiac (5-2) at Williamston (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Berrien Springs (4-1) at Brandywine (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Buchanan (4-3) at Benton Harbor (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST

Plainwell (3-4) at Niles (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST

Lakeshore (2-5) at Gull Lake (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST

St. Joseph (4-3) at Battle Creek Central (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST

South Bend Washington (2-6) at New Prairie (2-6) - 7:30 PM EST

Whiting (2-6) at LaVille (4-4) - 7:30 PM EST

Published
