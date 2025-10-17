South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, October 17, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 7 Penn at South Bend St. Joseph.
South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
Mishawaka Marian (2-5) at South Bend Riley (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Wabash (1-7) at Whitko (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
North White (2-6) at West Central (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
North Miami (6-2) at Triton (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Pioneer (7-1) at North Judson-San Pierre (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Prairie Heights (0-8) at West Noble (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Western (6-2) at Twin Lakes (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Bremen (5-3) at Tippecanoe Valley (6-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Woodlan (2-6) at Adams Central (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Peru (2-6) at Manchester (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
South Central (0-8) at Culver Community (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Maconaquah (8-0) at Rochester (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakeland (5-3) at Jimtown (1-7) - 7:00 PM EST
Caston (2-6) at Winamac (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Knox (8-0) at Bowman Academy (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Penn (8-0) at South Bend St. Joseph (8-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Northridge (2-6) at Warsaw (5-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Elkhart (5-3) at South Bend Adams (4-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Churubusco (6-2) at Fairfield (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Glenn (2-6) at Culver Academies (3-6) - 7:00 PM EST
NorthWood (4-4) at Goshen (2-6) - 7:00 PM EST
Concord (7-1) at Plymouth (3-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Wawasee (1-7) at Mishawaka (7-1) - 7:00 PM EST
White Pigeon (6-1) at Decatur (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Edwardsburg (6-1) at Vicksburg (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Paw Paw (4-3) at Three Rivers (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
Watervliet (2-5) at Constantine (5-2) - 7:00 PM EST
Coloma (3-4) at Galesburg-Augusta (3-4) - 7:00 PM EST
Dowagiac (5-2) at Williamston (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Berrien Springs (4-1) at Brandywine (1-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Buchanan (4-3) at Benton Harbor (0-5) - 7:00 PM EST
Plainwell (3-4) at Niles (7-0) - 7:00 PM EST
Lakeshore (2-5) at Gull Lake (0-7) - 7:00 PM EST
St. Joseph (4-3) at Battle Creek Central (4-3) - 7:00 PM EST
South Bend Washington (2-6) at New Prairie (2-6) - 7:30 PM EST
Whiting (2-6) at LaVille (4-4) - 7:30 PM EST
