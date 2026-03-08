Indiana High School Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - March 8, 2026
The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs continue this week.
High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.
1A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 1A State Championship
Forest Park at Austin - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Batesville at Silver Creek - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
North Vermillion at Rossville - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Oak Hill at Benton Central - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Centerville at Parke Heritage - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Cathedral at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
Hanover Central at Columbia City - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
South Bend St. Joseph at Northridge - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
2A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 2A State Championship
Southwood at Monroe Central - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Lapel at Blackford - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Princeton at Benjamin Bosse - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Castle at New Albany - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Greenwood Christian Academy at Liberty Christian - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Triton Central at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
Marquette Catholic at Triton - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
21st Century Charter at Westview - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
3A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 3A State Championship
Blackhawk Christian at Delta - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Carmel at Snider - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
West Washington at Barr-Reeve - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Bloomfield at Northeast Dubois - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Roncalli at Northview - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Terre Haute North Vigo at Columbus North - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
Tri-County at Fort Wayne Canterbury - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Bremen at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
4A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets
2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 4A State Championship
New Haven at West Lafayette - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Homestead at Harrison - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Hauser at South Decatur - March 14, 1:00 PM EST
Linton-Stockton at Paoli - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Mishawaka Marian at East Chicago Central - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Crown Point at Chesterton - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
Pike at Mt. Vernon - March 14, 4:00 PM EST
Decatur Central at Lawrence Central - March 14, 7:00 PM EST
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.