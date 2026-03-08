High School

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - March 8, 2026

 Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs
Delta vs Yorktown from Mar. 7, 2026
Delta vs Yorktown from Mar. 7, 2026

The 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball playoffs continue this week.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

1A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 1A State Championship

Forest Park at Austin - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Batesville at Silver Creek - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

North Vermillion at Rossville - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Oak Hill at Benton Central - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Centerville at Parke Heritage - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Cathedral at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

Hanover Central at Columbia City - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

South Bend St. Joseph at Northridge - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

2A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 2A State Championship

Southwood at Monroe Central - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Lapel at Blackford - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Princeton at Benjamin Bosse - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Castle at New Albany - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Greenwood Christian Academy at Liberty Christian - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Triton Central at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

Marquette Catholic at Triton - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

21st Century Charter at Westview - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

3A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 3A State Championship

Blackhawk Christian at Delta - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Carmel at Snider - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

West Washington at Barr-Reeve - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Bloomfield at Northeast Dubois - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Roncalli at Northview - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Terre Haute North Vigo at Columbus North - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

Tri-County at Fort Wayne Canterbury - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Bremen at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

4A State Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Boys 4A State Championship

New Haven at West Lafayette - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Homestead at Harrison - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Hauser at South Decatur - March 14, 1:00 PM EST

Linton-Stockton at Paoli - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Mishawaka Marian at East Chicago Central - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Crown Point at Chesterton - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

Pike at Mt. Vernon - March 14, 4:00 PM EST

Decatur Central at Lawrence Central - March 14, 7:00 PM EST

