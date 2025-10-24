South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, October 24, including two games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features NorthWood at No. 8 Mishawaka.
Triton at Southern Wells - 7:00 PM
Taylor at North White - 7:00 PM
Winamac at Carroll - 7:00 PM
Caston at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
South Newton at West Central - 7:00 PM
South Central at North Judson-San Pierre - 7:00 PM
Culver Community at LaVille - 7:00 PM
Elwood at Rochester - 7:00 PM
Adams Central at Central Noble - 7:00 PM
Eastside at Whitko - 7:00 PM
Manchester at Prairie Heights - 7:00 PM
Whiting at Bremen - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at Maconaquah - 7:00 PM
West Noble at Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran - 7:00 PM
Angola at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Lakeland at Woodlan - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Garrett - 7:00 PM
Jimtown at Knox - 7:00 PM
River Forest at Mishawaka Marian - 7:00 PM
Calumet New Tech at Glenn - 7:00 PM
Culver Academies at Lebanon - 7:00 PM
South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Riley - 7:00 PM
NorthWood at Mishawaka - 7:00 PM
Northridge at Wawasee - 7:00 PM
South Bend Washington at Plymouth - 7:00 PM
Hobart at New Prairie - 7:00 PM
Saugatuck at Watervliet - 7:00 PM
Lawton at Constantine - 7:00 PM
Cassopolis at Dowagiac - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Catholic Central at Buchanan - 7:00 PM
Hudson at Berrien Springs - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills at Benton Harbor - 7:00 PM
Coloma at Allegan - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers at Sturgis - 7:00 PM
Portage Central at St. Joseph - 7:00 PM
Niles at Edwardsburg - 7:00 PM
Portage Northern at Lakeshore - 7:00 PM
