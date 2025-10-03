South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, October 3, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 24 Warsaw at No. 12 Mishawaka.
Mishawaka Marian at New Prairie - 6:30 PM
South Bend Riley at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:00 PM
Plymouth at NorthWood - 7:00 PM
West Central at Faith Christian - 7:00 PM
North White at South Newton - 7:00 PM
Northfield at Rochester - 7:00 PM
Manchester at Whitko - 7:00 PM
North Judson-San Pierre at Winamac - 7:00 PM
Prairie Heights at Woodlan - 7:00 PM
Western at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Adams Central at Southern Wells - 7:00 PM
Pioneer at Culver Community - 7:00 PM
Lakeland at West Noble - 7:00 PM
Jimtown at Knox - 7:00 PM
Caston at Triton - 7:00 PM
Hamilton Heights at Twin Lakes - 7:00 PM
LaVille at Glenn - 7:00 PM
Warsaw at Mishawaka - 7:00 PM
South Bend Washington at South Bend Adams - 7:00 PM
Fairfield at Garrett - 7:00 PM
Culver Academies at Bremen - 7:00 PM
Concord at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Wawasee at Northridge - 7:00 PM
Union City at White Pigeon - 7:00 PM
South Haven at Watervliet - 7:00 PM
Kellogg at Coloma - 7:00 PM
Decatur at Centreville - 7:00 PM
Millington at Buchanan - 7:00 PM
Hackett Catholic Prep at Constantine - 7:00 PM
Berrien Springs at Dowagiac - 7:00 PM
Brandywine at Benton Harbor - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph at Portage Northern - 7:00 PM
Edwardsburg at Plainwell - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers at Niles - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore at Mattawan - 7:00 PM
Elkhart at Penn - 7:00 PM
