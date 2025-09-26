South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 38 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 26, including four games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Northwood at No. 17 Concord.
Mishawaka at Northridge - 7:00 PM
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Washington - 7:00 PM
South Newton at West Central - 7:00 PM
South Central at Pioneer - 7:00 PM
North Miami at Winamac - 7:00 PM
Manchester at Southwood - 7:00 PM
Triton at North Judson-San Pierre - 7:00 PM
Whitko at Cass - 7:00 PM
Eastside at Prairie Heights - 7:00 PM
South Adams at Adams Central - 7:00 PM
Rochester at Peru - 7:00 PM
Central Noble at Lakeland - 7:00 PM
Jimtown at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Culver Community at Caston - 7:00 PM
North White at Bowman Academy - 7:00 PM
Glenn at Bremen - 7:00 PM
Warsaw at Plymouth - 7:00 PM
South Bend Adams at Penn - 7:00 PM
West Noble at Garrett - 7:00 PM
Twin Lakes at Benton Central - 7:00 PM
NorthWood at Concord - 7:00 PM
Angola at Fairfield - 7:00 PM
Wawasee at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Otsego at Edwardsburg - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg at Three Rivers - 7:00 PM
White Pigeon at Comstock - 7:00 PM
Schoolcraft at Coloma - 7:00 PM
Cassopolis at Decatur - 7:00 PM
Watervliet at Hackett Catholic Prep - 7:00 PM
Dowagiac at Brandywine - 7:00 PM
Buchanan at Berrien Springs - 7:00 PM
Constantine at Allegan - 7:00 PM
Niles at Sturgis - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore at St. Joseph - 7:00 PM
Elkhart at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:00 PM
New Prairie at South Bend Riley - 7:30 PM
Knox at LaVille - 7:30 PM
Culver Academies at Kankakee Valley - 7:30 PM
