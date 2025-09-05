South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 14 Concord at No. 15 Mishawaka.
South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 5.
6:30 PM EST Game:
Boone Grove (1-1) at Bremen (0-2)
7:00 PM EST Games:
Elkhart (1-1) at South Bend Washington (1-1)
South Bend Riley (2-0) at Penn (2-0)
Plymouth (0-2) at Northridge (0-2)
West Central (2-0) at Tri-County (0-2)
Pioneer (1-1) at Winamac (0-2)
Rochester (1-1) at Whitko (1-1)
Wabash (0-2) at Manchester (1-1)
South Central (0-2) at North Judson-San Pierre (1-1)
West Noble (2-0) at Eastside (1-1)
Twin Lakes (2-0) at Tipton (2-0)
Adams Central (2-0) at Muncie Central (1-1)
Central Noble (0-2) at LaVille (1-1)
North White (0-2) at Frontier (2-0)
Triton (1-1) at Culver Community (1-1)
Lakeland (1-1) at Prairie Heights (0-2)
North Miami (2-0) at Caston (1-1)
Tippecanoe Valley (2-0) at Hamilton Heights (0-2)
South Bend Adams (1-1) at Mishawaka Marian (1-1)
Fairfield (2-0) at Jimtown (0-2)
Warsaw (1-1) at Goshen (1-1)
Concord (2-0) at Mishawaka (1-1)
Wawasee (1-1) at NorthWood (1-1)
White Pigeon (1-0) at Hartford (1-0)
Bronson (1-0) at Decatur (0-1)
Buchanan (1-0) at Coloma (1-0)
Brandywine (0-1) at Watervliet (0-1)
Three Rivers (1-0) at Dowagiac (1-0)
Berrien Springs (1-0) at Otsego (1-0)
Benton Harbor (0-1) at Lakewood (0-1)
Constantine (1-0) at Waverly (0-1)
Edwardsburg (1-0) at St. Joseph (0-1)
Niles (1-0) at Lakeshore (0-1)
7:30 PM EST Games:
New Prairie (0-2) at South Bend St. Joseph (2-0)
Glenn (1-1) at Rensselaer Central (2-0)
Culver Academies (1-2) at Knox (2-0)
