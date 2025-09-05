High School

South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get South Bend area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, September 5

Gray Reid

Penn's Golden Hernandez (3) tosses the ball away after scoring a touchdown during an IHSAA football game between Penn and Mishawaka at Penn High School on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Mishawaka.
Penn's Golden Hernandez (3) tosses the ball away after scoring a touchdown during an IHSAA football game between Penn and Mishawaka at Penn High School on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Mishawaka. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 5, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 14 Concord at No. 15 Mishawaka.

South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025

There are 36 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 5.

6:30 PM EST Game:

Boone Grove (1-1) at Bremen (0-2)

7:00 PM EST Games:

Elkhart (1-1) at South Bend Washington (1-1)

South Bend Riley (2-0) at Penn (2-0)

Plymouth (0-2) at Northridge (0-2)

West Central (2-0) at Tri-County (0-2)

Pioneer (1-1) at Winamac (0-2)

Rochester (1-1) at Whitko (1-1)

Wabash (0-2) at Manchester (1-1)

South Central (0-2) at North Judson-San Pierre (1-1)

West Noble (2-0) at Eastside (1-1)

Twin Lakes (2-0) at Tipton (2-0)

Adams Central (2-0) at Muncie Central (1-1)

Central Noble (0-2) at LaVille (1-1)

North White (0-2) at Frontier (2-0)

Triton (1-1) at Culver Community (1-1)

Lakeland (1-1) at Prairie Heights (0-2)

North Miami (2-0) at Caston (1-1)

Tippecanoe Valley (2-0) at Hamilton Heights (0-2)

South Bend Adams (1-1) at Mishawaka Marian (1-1)

Fairfield (2-0) at Jimtown (0-2)

Warsaw (1-1) at Goshen (1-1)

Concord (2-0) at Mishawaka (1-1)

Wawasee (1-1) at NorthWood (1-1)

White Pigeon (1-0) at Hartford (1-0)

Bronson (1-0) at Decatur (0-1)

Buchanan (1-0) at Coloma (1-0)

Brandywine (0-1) at Watervliet (0-1)

Three Rivers (1-0) at Dowagiac (1-0)

Berrien Springs (1-0) at Otsego (1-0)

Benton Harbor (0-1) at Lakewood (0-1)

Constantine (1-0) at Waverly (0-1)

Edwardsburg (1-0) at St. Joseph (0-1)

Niles (1-0) at Lakeshore (0-1)

7:30 PM EST Games:

New Prairie (0-2) at South Bend St. Joseph (2-0)

Glenn (1-1) at Rensselaer Central (2-0)

Culver Academies (1-2) at Knox (2-0)

View all South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard

