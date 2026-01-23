The Story of Jesse Minter’s Journey from Yorktown High to Baltimore Ravens Head Coach
A former Indiana high school football standout will get his first NFL head coaching opportunity, as Jesse Minter was named the fourth coach in the history of the Baltimore Ravens.
Minter, a graduate of Yorktown High School and the son of former college football head coach Rick Minter, replaces John Harbaugh as the leader of the Ravens. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, having also directed the defense of the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.
After a standout career at Yorktown that earned him recognition as a wide receiver, Minter went on to play at Mount St. Joseph University for four seasons, helping the team to 30 wins and consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles.
Jesse Minter had standout high school, college playing careers
With Minter on the team, Mount St. Joseph had its best four-year mark in program history and made back-to-back NCAA Division III playoff appearances.
Minter quickly made the shift to coaching after his playing days concluded, joining Notre Dame as a defensive intern in 2006. He would make stops at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State before becoming a defensive assistant with the Ravens in 2017.
'Truly honored,' to be named head coach of the Baltimore Ravens
In 2021, Minter returned to the college ranks with Vanderbilt, spending one year before landing at Michigan. He was the defensive coordinator for the Chargers for two seasons.
“I am truly honored to serve as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens,” Minter said in a press release from the team. “This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.
“My family and I are thrilled to join the Ravens Flock, and we can’t wait to make the fans, the great city of Baltimore and Maryland proud.”
Minter comes from coaching tree
Minter has one head coaching win on his resume, serving in an interim role when Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh’s brother, was suspended in 2023.
His father, Rick, is a senior defensive analyst with the Chargers and previously served as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats from 1994-2003.
“Jesse was impressive throughout our incredibly thorough interview process,” said Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. “He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has a great vision for the future. Jesse’s football acumen is outstanding, and that’s been proven by the impact he’s made throughout his entire coaching career.”