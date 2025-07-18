The Top Indiana High School Football Matchups for Week 1
The start of the Indiana high school football season is just about one month away. As the teams prepare for the start of summer practice, we are looking at 10 Week 1 marquee matchps we can all look forward to watching.
Cathedral vs. Ben Davis
Indiana high school football kicks off with a major 6A showdown as the Giants of Ben Davis faceoff against the Cathedral Fighting Irish in week 1. Last year's matchup saw Cathedral get a decisive 24-6 victory over Ben Davis, earning a total of 344 yards -- of which 268 came on the ground. Both teams will likely be eager to compete when they step on the gridiron later this year; eager to show that they plan to make deep playoff runs in the fall.
When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Fishers vs. Carmel
Week 1 brings along another 6A matchup as the Fishers Tigers take on the Carmel Greyhounds. Fishers finished their 2024 campaign with a 7-5 record and won a 6A Sectional Championship along the way. Carmel finished last season with a record of 3-7, losing an extremely tight game to Zionsville in the sectional semifinals.
When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Where: Fishers High School - Fishers, IN
Center Grove vs. Warren Central
This 2024 6A regional championship rematch has all the makings of an early season thriller. Center Grove made a deep playoff runs in 2024, bringing home both a sectional and regional championship, losing only to the eventual 6A State Champions Brownsburg in their semi state matchup. Warren Central saw their postseason campaign cut short last year, losing a one possession game to Center Grove in the regional championship. With football season rapidly approaching, this week 1 battle is one to mark on your calendar.
When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Where: Warren Central High School - Indianapolis, IN
Fort Wayne Snider vs. Warsaw
The Warsaw Tigers had a breakout year in 2024, winning a sectional title, regional title, and winning their semi state matchup to earn a bid to the 5A State Championship game. While the Tigers ultimately lost, they have no doubt found a new identity under legendary head coach Bart Curtis. Despite this, Curtis will no doubt have his hands full as the Tigers hit the road for their Week 1 away matchup versus Fort Wayne Snider, who finished their 2024 campaign with a record of 8-3. Warsaw's Triple Option offense and Snider's winning tradition provide plenty of intrigue in this week 1 showdown.
When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Where: Snider High School - Fort Wayne, IN
Roncalli vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
This 4A matchup between the Roncalli Royals and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Saints provides plenty of week 1 intrigue. Both the Royals and Saints lost their respective 4A sectional championship games last season, giving both teams ample reason to leave it all on the gridiron come August. Roncalli finished their 2024 season 6-5, while Bishop Dwenger finished theirs with a record of 6-6.
When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m.
Where: Roncalli High School - Indianapolis, IN
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1