A Recruiting Game-Changer Is Back as Nike Revives 'The Opening' for Nation’s Elite Prospects
One of the most influential platforms in high school football is officially back.
The Return of a Recruiting Staple
Nike announced the return of The Opening, its legendary invite-only football competition that reshaped the recruiting landscape after launching in 2011. Following a six-year hiatus, the program will once again provide the nation’s top high school players with a premier stage to compete, gain exposure, and accelerate their paths to college football—and potentially beyond.
Seven Cities, One Ultimate Stage
The 2026 iteration of The Opening will begin January 16 in Miami, coinciding with the College Football Playoff National Championship, before expanding to six additional regional events hosted at NFL facilities across the country. Stops are scheduled for:
- Los Angeles (Feb. 22)
- Indianapolis (March 1)
- Atlanta (March 8)
- New Orleans (March 22)
- New York City (April 12)
- Dallas (May 24)
Each regional event will feature 100 of the area’s top high school football players, all competing for a coveted invitation to The Opening Finals at Nike’s Philip H. Knight Campus in Beaverton, Oregon.
At the regional level, athletes will be evaluated through a combination of verified testing—including the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, and vertical jump—along with position-specific drills, one-on-one competitions, and seven-on-seven action. The format is designed to test speed, athleticism, technique, and football IQ in high-pressure environments.
From Regional Battles to The Opening Finals
From those regional events, 120 elite athletes will advance to The Opening Finals, a three-day showcase scheduled for June 24–26. There, the nation’s best will compete head-to-head while receiving instruction from top Nike coaches and staff, with potential Nike NIL opportunities on the line.
Exposure, NIL Opportunities, and Elite Instruction
Nike is also emphasizing exposure. All major national recruiting services will attend regional events, performance data and video will be distributed to Power Four coaching staffs, and athletes will have direct access to their footage through Hudl. Prominent football creators Deestroying and AJ Greene will also join the tour, spotlighting top performers and fueling national buzz.
A Legacy Built on NFL Stars
The Opening’s return reconnects today’s prospects with a historic lineage. Alumni include Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, Derrick Henry, and Patrick Surtain II, with 428 former participants drafted into the NFL, including 95 first-round picks.
The 2026 events will feature elite recruits from the Class of 2027 and standout underclassmen, all competing free of charge and outfitted in Nike’s latest football gear.
With The Opening back on the calendar, one of football’s most powerful proving grounds is ready to shape the next generation of stars.