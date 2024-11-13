8-Man semifinals: Remsen St. Mary’s avenges loss, Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolls
Remsen St. Mary’s got big plays from its leaders Wednesday to advance in the 8-Man state football playoffs when they needed it the most.
The Hawks scored a 22-20 victory over defending champion Bishop Garrigan, avenging a second round playoff loss last year to the Golden Bears.
Landon Waldschmitt threw his third touchdown of the game, hitting Brady Wurth for a second time on a ball that was tipped by a Bishop Garrigan player twice and bounced around before landing in his hands. Remsen St. Mary’s (12-0) successfully converted the game-winning two-point conversion when Waldschmitt, a senior, hit classmate Keaton Harpenau.
Waldschmitt finished 10 of 16 passing for 91 yards and the three scores, adding 99 yards rushing on 25 carries. Harpeanu ran for 67 yards while Collin Homan had three receptions for 34 and a score. Wurth finished with three for 29 with two touchdowns.
For the Golden Bears, who had their 23-game win streak snapped, Tate Foertsch was 8 of 16 for 124 yards while rushing 12 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Marso, who put Garrigan (11-1) up in the fourth, had 42 yards rushing and a TD while Trayton Cink ran for 57 yards.
Owen Murphy caught four passes for 76 yards for the Golden Bears, who took over with just 24 seconds left in the game after the Hawks scored.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck rolls past Lenox behind Eilers
After coming up short last year with a loss in the semifinals, Gladbrook-Reinbeck made sure to secure a spot in the championship game this time around.
Drew Eilers ran for 146 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one late in the fourth to put Lenox away and give the Rebels a 43-27 victory.
Eilers had 31 carries on the day while also completing 8 of 12 passes for another 99 yards. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1) fell in the semis to Bedford on a last-second field goal. This time around, they would control the contest throughout, outsourcing Leox (11-1) 29-7 in the second and fourth quarters combined.
Treyvon Herron added 75 yards rushing and a TD while catching four passes for 54 more yards.
Lenox was led by Gabe Funk, who had 182 yards on the ground and three touchdowns while completing 11 of 19 for 64. Jordan Martin-England ran for 103 yards and Kolben Robinson scored a touchdown.
What’s next
With that, Remsen St. Mary’s and Gladbrook-Reinbeck advance to square off for the 8-Man championship inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
That game will take place on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m.