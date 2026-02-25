Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Fields Set In 5A, 4A
While defending champion Johnston secured a return trip to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament, Cedar Rapids Xavier did not.
The Dragons claimed another regional title in Class 5A Tuesday night with a dominating 91-53 victory over Indianola. Johnston, led by Notre Dame signee Jenica Lewis, will open its quest for a three-peat on Monday, March 2 vs. Ankeny Centennial in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Joining the Dragons and Jaguars in 5A will be Cedar Rapids Washington, Ankeny, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest and Iowa City West.
Johnston bested Dowling Catholic last year in the finals.
Cedar Rapids Xavier Dethroned By Waverly-Shell Rock
The defending 4A state champions were forced to go on the road in the regional final, as Cedar Rapids Xavier lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, 63-45.
With the win, the Go-Hawks advance and will play Dallas Center-Grimes in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 3. The remaining 2A quarterfinal games feature Norwalk vs. Central DeWitt, Sioux City Bishop Heelan vs. North Polk and Clear Creek-Amana vs. Carlisle.
Here are the fields for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The 3A field has also been set while the 1A and 2A regional finals take place Wednesday night.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 2
- Johnston (24-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (12-11), 10 a.m.
- Cedar Rapids Washington (18-4) vs. Ankeny (15-8), 11:45 a.m.
- Dowling Catholic (20-3) vs. West Des Moines Valley (13-10), 1:30 p.m.
- Waukee Northwest (17-5) vs. Iowa City West (17-7), 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 5
- Johnston/Ankeny Centennial winner vs. Cedar Rapids Washington/Ankeny winner, 10 a.m.
- Dowling Catholic/Valley winner vs. Waukee Northwest/Iowa City West winner, 11:45 a.m.
Championship
Friday, March 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 3
- Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (22-1), 11:45 a.m.
- Norwalk (21-2) vs. Central DeWitt (23-1), 1:30 p.m.
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan (23-0) vs. North Polk (20-3), 3:15 p.m.
- Clear Creek-Amana (20-2) vs. Carlisle (23-1), 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 5
- Dallas Center-Grimes/Waverly-Shell Rock winner vs. Norwalk/Central DeWitt winner, 5 p.m.
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan/North Polk winner vs. Clear Creek-Amana/Carlisle winner, 6:45 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 7
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.