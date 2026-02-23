High School

Iowa High School All-State Wrestling Teams Led By Dreshaun Ross, Blake Fox

First, second and third all-state wrestling teams announced for Iowa.

Blake Fox of Osage wrestles Ben Walsh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the 150-pound championship match during the Class 2A finals of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Feb. 21, 2026.
The Iowa high school wrestling season came to an epic conclusion inside a sold-out Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa this past weekend.

Champions were crowned in 14 weight divisions across three classes, including two new members of the four-timers club in Blake Fox of Osage and Dreshaun Ross from Fort Dodge Senior High.

We also saw a handful of wrestlers keep hopes alive to join that same club in the future.

Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state wrestling teams for the 2025-26 season. One wrestler from each weight class was selected for first, second and third team honors.

High School On SI Iowa All-State Wrestling

First Team

  • 106 pounds: Amir Newman-Winfrey, Southeast Polk
  • 113 pounds: Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest
  • 120 pounds: Dylan Williamson, Van Meter
  • 126 pounds: Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk
  • 132 pounds: Jake Knight, Bettendorf
  • 138 pounds: Gavin Landers, Denver
  • 144 pounds: Dawson Youngblut, Southeast Polk
  • 150 pounds: Blake Fox, Osage
  • 157 pounds: Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar
  • 165 pounds: Boden White, Denver
  • 175 pounds: Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
  • 190 pounds: Keaton Moeller, Starmont
  • 215 pounds: Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf
  • 285 pounds: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge

Second Team

  • 106 pounds: Ty Martin, Don Bosco
  • 113 pounds: Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
  • 120 pounds: Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
  • 126 pounds: Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
  • 132 pounds: Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
  • 138 pounds: Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
  • 144 pounds: Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
  • 150 pounds: Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
  • 157 pounds: Teague Smith, West Hancock
  • 165 pounds: Mac Crosson, Indianola
  • 175 pounds: Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
  • 190 pounds: Brayden Koester, Bettendorf
  • 215 pounds: Mason Koehler, Glenwood
  • 285 pounds: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley

Third Team

  • 106 pounds: Jackson Paramter, Vinton-Shellsburg
  • 113 pounds: Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
  • 120 pounds: Kipton Lewis, Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 126 pounds: Mason Shirk, Wilton
  • 132 pounds: Cooper Hinz, Jesup
  • 138 pounds: Drew Anderson, Riverside Oakland
  • 144 pounds: Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk
  • 150 pounds: Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
  • 157 pounds: Tucker Wheeler, PCM Monroe
  • 165 pounds: Ryan Groom, North Mahaska
  • 175 pounds: Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
  • 190 pounds: Maximus Purdy, Davenport Assumption
  • 215 pounds: Carter Wright, Woodbury Central
  • 285 pounds: Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett

Honorable Mention

  • Weston Porter, Lewis Central, 126 pounds; Cody Trevino, Bettendorf, 138 pounds; Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, 175 pounds; Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 120 pounds; Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon, 157 pounds; Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt, 190 pounds; Gavin Muller, Osage, 215 pounds; Lucas Feuerbach, Solon, 285 pounds; Karson Wuebker, South Central Calhoun, 106 pounds; Boston Peters, Westwood Sloan, 157 pounds; Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, 165 pounds; Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 175 pounds; Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 190 pounds; Kyler Sallis, Don Bosco, 215 pounds.
