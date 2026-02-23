Iowa High School All-State Wrestling Teams Led By Dreshaun Ross, Blake Fox
First, second and third all-state wrestling teams announced for Iowa.
The Iowa high school wrestling season came to an epic conclusion inside a sold-out Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa this past weekend.
Champions were crowned in 14 weight divisions across three classes, including two new members of the four-timers club in Blake Fox of Osage and Dreshaun Ross from Fort Dodge Senior High.
We also saw a handful of wrestlers keep hopes alive to join that same club in the future.
Here are the High School on SI Iowa all-state wrestling teams for the 2025-26 season. One wrestler from each weight class was selected for first, second and third team honors.
High School On SI Iowa All-State Wrestling
First Team
- 106 pounds: Amir Newman-Winfrey, Southeast Polk
- 113 pounds: Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest
- 120 pounds: Dylan Williamson, Van Meter
- 126 pounds: Eddie Woody, Southeast Polk
- 132 pounds: Jake Knight, Bettendorf
- 138 pounds: Gavin Landers, Denver
- 144 pounds: Dawson Youngblut, Southeast Polk
- 150 pounds: Blake Fox, Osage
- 157 pounds: Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar
- 165 pounds: Boden White, Denver
- 175 pounds: Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
- 190 pounds: Keaton Moeller, Starmont
- 215 pounds: Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf
- 285 pounds: Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge
Second Team
- 106 pounds: Ty Martin, Don Bosco
- 113 pounds: Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
- 120 pounds: Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
- 126 pounds: Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
- 132 pounds: Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 138 pounds: Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
- 144 pounds: Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- 150 pounds: Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
- 157 pounds: Teague Smith, West Hancock
- 165 pounds: Mac Crosson, Indianola
- 175 pounds: Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
- 190 pounds: Brayden Koester, Bettendorf
- 215 pounds: Mason Koehler, Glenwood
- 285 pounds: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley
Third Team
- 106 pounds: Jackson Paramter, Vinton-Shellsburg
- 113 pounds: Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
- 120 pounds: Kipton Lewis, Waverly-Shell Rock
- 126 pounds: Mason Shirk, Wilton
- 132 pounds: Cooper Hinz, Jesup
- 138 pounds: Drew Anderson, Riverside Oakland
- 144 pounds: Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk
- 150 pounds: Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
- 157 pounds: Tucker Wheeler, PCM Monroe
- 165 pounds: Ryan Groom, North Mahaska
- 175 pounds: Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
- 190 pounds: Maximus Purdy, Davenport Assumption
- 215 pounds: Carter Wright, Woodbury Central
- 285 pounds: Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett
Honorable Mention
- Weston Porter, Lewis Central, 126 pounds; Cody Trevino, Bettendorf, 138 pounds; Jaxon Miller, Carlisle, 175 pounds; Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 120 pounds; Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon, 157 pounds; Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt, 190 pounds; Gavin Muller, Osage, 215 pounds; Lucas Feuerbach, Solon, 285 pounds; Karson Wuebker, South Central Calhoun, 106 pounds; Boston Peters, Westwood Sloan, 157 pounds; Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek, 165 pounds; Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 175 pounds; Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 190 pounds; Kyler Sallis, Don Bosco, 215 pounds.
