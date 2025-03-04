Alarm forces evacuation during Iowa girls state basketball tournament
An alarm going off led to an evacuation of the site of the Iowa high school girls state basketball tournament Monday night.
During the sixth of seven games scheduled for the day, a local fire department was called to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to investigate.
“We have been asked to evacuate the building while the arena determines the cause of the alarm going off,” the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union X account posted. “We will continue to give updates here as we receive more information.”
Along with the conclusion of the Cherokee vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central Class 3A quarterfinal, one more game pitting Dubuque Wahlert vs. Spirit Lake is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday will bring another full day of action, with one more scheduled for Wednesday to determine the semifinals in all five classes.