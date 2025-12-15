Nevada Girls Basketball Team Posts Eye-Popping Victory
A Nevada girls high school basketball team earned a one-sided - that is putting it lightly - victory recently on the hardwood.
Del Sol High School used a balanced effort led by Ricana Taylor to defeat Cheyenne, 104-1. The Dragons, who improved to 10-0 with the win, have scored an average of nearly 70 points per game this season.
Balanced Effort Led To 103-Point Victory For Del Sol High School
The Desert Shields recorded their lone point on a made free throw in the first quarter, falling behind 43-1 after the opening period of play. Del Sol took the pressure off from there, scoring 18 in the second quarter, 24 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
Taylor, a senior, hit 14 of 21 field goals, finishing with 30 points. Ge Ge Pickens added 22 points as Morgan White, Yaremi Alvarez and Laylah-Rae Davis each scored 10. Four other players scored for the Dragons.
They have scored at least 60 points in nine of 10 games, with the closest finish being a 51-34 victory over Cimarron-Memorial that came the night before the Dragons scored 104. They have eclipsed the 70-point mark in two other games this season.
Nevada Girls High School Basketball Team Got It Done From Inside 3-Point Line
Del Sol got it done from inside the 3-point line, going 47 of 77 from the two-point range. They made four of the eight 3-pointers they attempted and were 2 of 3 from the free throw stripe.
Along with her 30 points, Taylor recorded 14 steals and had six assists. Pickens had eight steals, Davis seven and both Angelina Sandoval and Alayah Belin six. As a team, the Dragons had 47 steals.
Taylor is averaging just under 23 points per game to lead Del Sol, as Sabrina Stewart is at 12 and Pickens 11. Stewart has played in just five games this season.
Dragons Won 22 Games Last Season
The Dragons went 22-8 last year, including an 8-4 league record. They lost to Somerset Academy Losee in the postseason.
Del Sol, who plays in Class 4A of Nevada high school girls basketball, is off until December 26 when they play Fountain Valley in the 13th Annual Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada. They are also scheduled to face Torrance and Winslow Township.
The school was opened in 2004 and holds an enrollment of just under 2,500. Del Sol is located in Las Vegas and is a public high school that is part of the Clark County School District.