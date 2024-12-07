Bettendorf, Don Bosco in thick of team race at Dan Gable Donnybrook
Bettendorf and Don Bosco are among the teams in the hunt at the Dan Gable Donnybrook following wrestling action on Friday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Joliet out of Illinois leads with 280.5 points as Bettendorf is second with 277 and Don Bosco third with 270. Waukee Northwest sits fifth overall while Waverly-Shell Rock is eighth among the Iowa schools competing.
Brackets went through the semifinals on the championship side, with everything be decided on Saturday.
Brothers Hendrix and Hayden Schwab of Don Bosco are both still alive at 113 pounds. Hayden Schwab is a sophomore who was unbeaten before falling in the finals last year while Hendrix is a freshman. They are the sons of University of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab.
State champions Alexander Pierce of Iowa City West and Jake Knight from Bettendorf are both in the semifinals at 120.
Don Bosco and Bettendorf both have still alive in the semifinals while Iowa City West has three. Fort Dodge, Waukee Northwest, Waverly-Shell Rock and Linn-Mar each have two, with both of Linn-Mar’s in the same weight class.
Ankeny, Bondurant-Farrar, Hampton-Dumont/CAL and Decorah each have one.
Fifteen different wrestlers each recorded three falls, as Hunter Vander Heiden from Freedom did it fastest, needing just 2:39 to finish off the day. Preston Morrison of Aurora and Hayden Schwab each recorded three technical falls.
Hortonville’s Nolan Skebba had the fastest fall in 12 seconds while George Hollendonor from Mt. Carmel had a 55-second technical fall.
Complete results and a live dashboard of the event can be found on TrackWrestling.