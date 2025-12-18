Long Before St. John’s College High School, Professional Wrestling Dream Has Been “All Go”
By the time the metal double doors of the Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling school opened on a cold Saturday night on Coe Avenue in East Haven, Connecticut, Malcolm and Victoria Nelson were already anxiously waiting in line with handheld green and white “Go!” signs made to cheer on their favorite aspiring professional wrestler, “All Go” Nelli Duke.
He’d be the opening match at Mania In Paradise; a full live show event that featured other homegrown wrestling talent trained and taught by former WWF/WWE and WCW wrestlers, “Pretty” Paul Roma and Mario Mancini. The pair have owned and operated Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling (PAPW) since 2015.
The card was stacked and included PAPW Champion Alan Compass, PAPW Tag Team Champions N.F.G, and PAPW mainstays The Dukes, Marcel “Showtime” Williams, and PAPW US Champion, Sylvan all in action, yet some of the biggest applause of the night from the hundreds of fans who packed the one ring warehouse gym came during the matches of the younger wrestlers. Guys like Carson Chris, Josh Guzman, Duce Stovall, Kaizo, and Gabe Cruz.
Guys like “All Go” Nelli Duke.
The love of pro wrestling took hold of Adrian Nelson even before he reached middle school. So by the time he rose to become a standout high school wrestler at St. John’s College High School in Washington DC, where he assembled a 27-17 record as a senior, the former 2016 DC Classic Tournament winner knew his own path was being naturally paved. Concluding a four-year college wrestling career at Sacred Heart University, combined with a pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, led Nelson to enroll in the wrestling school at Paradise Alley. There, Roma and Mancini carefully teach the craft with the same smooth approach and workman-like mentality that helped them become life-long professionals in the business themselves.
Between training, wrestling, and booking out his travel schedule for 2026, “All Go” took time with High School on SI to share how his pro wrestling aspirations started. He discussed the influence of WWE and the mentorship he’s received from Roma and Mancini, as well as his ability to bring his own personal energy each time he steps into the ring, and what’s next in professional wrestling for Adrian Nelson.
Q&A with Adrian Nelson, a.k.a. as “All Go” Nelli Duke
What kind of student-athlete were you during your time at St. John’s College High School?
I was a high school wrestler for all four years, in season and during the offseason. It was lots of practice every week, competitions, and lifting.
Is that when you became a fan of pro wrestling?
No. I became a fan of professional wrestling in elementary school in the 5th grade. I remember hearing some friends talk about wrestling in the playground. Later that day I happened to be channel surfing and Smackdown came on. Fit Finlay was in the ring beating someone up. I wanted to be a part of the boys so I continued to watch the rest of the show. There was Mr. Kennedy, MVP, Kane, King Booker and The Undertaker.
You grew up essentially a “student of the game” wrestling at all levels and into college at Sacred Heart University. How would you describe the college wrestling experience and what’s your biggest takeaway from your time in Fairfield?
The college wrestling experience was a grind. Early lifts then practice later that day. It was lots of traveling too. This definitely helped me prepare for my wrestling career. I became in love with waking up early, lifting, getting used to traveling, and being hungry to get better.
Were you contemplating then about going into professional wrestling? How did you take that step in finding a wrestling school?
I wanted to be a pro wrestler my whole life. That’s the reason I started wrestling in my early days. I was getting ready for the next step and then boom!, COVID happened. I went to grad school for a little bit, but that didn’t workout. I then became a fitness coach, which I’m still doing (at Orangetheory in Shelton, Connecticut). When I went to Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia in 2024 I realized this is what I wanted to do. Reached out to Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling, drove over one day, and the rest is history.
After attending a recent PAPW event – Mania In Paradise – it seems like you have found a home there in East Haven. What does it mean to you to be trained by former WWF/WWE and WCW wrestlers like Paul Roma and Mario Mancini to begin your career?
It’s not every day you get to meet a WWF/WWE and WCW superstar. And little did I know that there were two 30 minutes from my house. To get years of knowledge from both sides is an absolute blessing. I owe so much to Paul and Mario and the other veterans at the school who have been there to help.
How were those first few lessons in the ring, both from the physical side and learning in-ring psychology?
You don’t know jack: that’s the motto. You can watch wrestling on TV for years but being in that ring is different. There is so much to learn. No matter who trained you or how long you’ve been wrestling for, there is always more to learn and improve on.
How did you come up with the moniker “All Go” Nelli Duke? Why do you feel you resonate so well with crowds?
“All Go” Nelli was Paul Roma's idea. My name and “All Go” in front of it. He said, “You’re all go, you just don’t stop.” I didn’t really know how I felt about it at first but it’s worked for me really well. Duke was adopted when I teamed-up with Corey Duke – the Cowboy with a great mullet. I think I resonate so well with the crowd because I’m a group fitness instructor. You gotta have that energy no matter what time it is. I love the kids. They really enjoy the matches. It makes me feel good to make their day. They took hours out of their day to come watch us, so the least I can do is give them my time and make it an exciting show.
You and Jeremy La Croix had a hard-hitting match to open the Mania in Paradise event presented by PAPW that set the tone for the rest of the night. How do you approach being the opening match versus elsewhere on the card?
Being first on a card is a pleasure but it’s also a stressful task. You give it your all in that match. Leaving it all behind, keeping the fans engaged and making them want more. You gotta give it 110%.
Your parents – Malcolm and Victoria – were at the matches that night. How often do they attend your events and what does their support mean to you on this journey?
Not often. My parents live far away. But it does mean a lot for them to come. The support that they have given me this year has been incredible. I couldn’t ask for more. Between balancing their lives and mine, they are truly great parents. I’m “all go” to show them that this is the path for me. I’m gonna make it just for them.
Along with Connecticut, you’ve wrestled for promotions in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maine, Rhode Island, and New Jersey all within the last year. Looking back, is this how you thought that your pro career would begin with such an active schedule?
It’s hard to say if this is how I envisioned my wrestling career going like this. I kinda just started going wherever my friends went and wherever the wind took me. It feels normal. For my career to take-off the way it did, everything happens for a reason. If you put in the work eventually something good will happen.
What’s next for "All Go" Nelli?
2026 is looking good as I have bookings already in multiple states including Texas. I have been in touch with people in Europe as well. You only live once so live life to the fullest. I want to be wrestling every weekend next year and travel the world. Hopefully that happens.