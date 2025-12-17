Waukee NW, Johnston Post Big Wins On The Basketball Court
Two key games took place Tuesday night in Iowa high school basketball action, as the Waukee Northwest boys downed rival Waukee and the Johnston girls clipped Dowling Catholic.
Four of the top teams in the state were in action in two different venues, as both games could be future state tournament matchups. In fact, the Dragons bested the Maroons last year in the Class 5A championship game for their second consecutive state title.
In Waukee, an early 19-8 run by Waukee Northwest allowed them to take control vs. the Warriors, securing an 80-58 victory. With the win, the Wolves now lead the all-time series, 5-4.
Isaiah Oliver, an Iowa football commit and the son of former Mason City all-stater and Hawkeye basketball standout Dean Oliver, tallied 24 points, going 8 of 9 from the field with three 3-pointers and a perfect 5 of 5 performance at the free throw line. He also secured six rebounds, had two steals and blocked a shot.
Colin Rice, a Nebraska commit, added 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, knocking down four triples. Landon Davis, who has committed to Illinois, recorded 10 rebounds with two blocks and five assists.
Nash Kooken chipped in 12 points and four assists.
For Waukee, Max Roach scored 14 and Texas A&M two-sport commit Evan Jacobson had 13 with three rebounds. Roach also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals, as Landon Hanson added 13 points.
Waukee Northwest shot 59 percent from the field and went 14-for-27 from the 3-point line. They were also plus-17 on the glass.
These two will square off again on February 3 on the home floor of the Warriors.
Johnston Girls Run Win Streak To 59
Two-time defending 5A state champion Johnston erased an early six-point deficit, besting Dowling Catholic, 46-43.
Jenica Lewis, a Notre Dame commit, scored 25 points with five made 3-pointers, to lead the Dragons, who have now won 59 games in a row. Kelli Kalb had eight and Arianna Phillips six with four rebounds.
Kalb also had four assists and four rebounds, as Adaya Phillips recorded five rebounds with a blocked shot.
For the Maroons, Ellie Muller, a Missouri commit, scored 19 points with 13 rebounds. Katie Muller added eight points, six rebounds and six assists, and Nikki Muller finished with six points, burying a pair of 3-pointers. Madison Rice had four rebounds.
Just like Waukee vs. Waukee Northwest, the rematch between these two will take place on February 3 in West Des Moines.