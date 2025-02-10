Boys district pairings for Class 1A, 2A revealed
The road to Wells Fargo Arena and the boys state basketball tournament is now known for Classes 1A and 2A, as district pairings were released on Monday.
Teams will need to navigate through their respective district bracket before claiming a substate title to secure one of the eight spots available at state.
Earning No. 1 seeds in 1A were Boyden-Hull, MMCRU, Bishop Garrigan, St. Edmond, Bellevue Marquette, Don Bosco, North Linn, Burlington Notre Dame, North Mahaska, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Southeast Warren, Madrid, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine, ACGC and Remsen St. Mary’s.
The No. 1 seeds in 2A are Unity Christian, Spirit Lake, West Lyon, Ridge View, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cascade, Grundy Center, Northeast, West Burlington, Grand View Christian, Denver, Carroll Kuemper, Albia, Treynor, Tri-Center and Hull Western Christian.
Preliminary round games begin Friday, Feb. 14 with the first round set for Monday, Feb. 17. The second round takes place three days later with district finals on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The substate finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 1.
The higher-seeded team hosts through the district final, which will be played at a neutral site. Same for the substate final, as those will also be held at neutral sites.
Pairings for 3A and 4A should be revealed shortly.