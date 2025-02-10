High School

Boys district pairings for Class 1A, 2A revealed

Postseason action starts this Friday with play-in games

Dana Becker

Toryn Severson and Madrid are a No. 1 seed in Class 1A.
Toryn Severson and Madrid are a No. 1 seed in Class 1A. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road to Wells Fargo Arena and the boys state basketball tournament is now known for Classes 1A and 2A, as district pairings were released on Monday.

Teams will need to navigate through their respective district bracket before claiming a substate title to secure one of the eight spots available at state. 

Earning No. 1 seeds in 1A were Boyden-Hull, MMCRU, Bishop Garrigan, St. Edmond, Bellevue Marquette, Don Bosco, North Linn, Burlington Notre Dame, North Mahaska, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Southeast Warren, Madrid, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Woodbine, ACGC and Remsen St. Mary’s. 

The No. 1 seeds in 2A are Unity Christian, Spirit Lake, West Lyon, Ridge View, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cascade, Grundy Center, Northeast, West Burlington, Grand View Christian, Denver, Carroll Kuemper, Albia, Treynor, Tri-Center and Hull Western Christian.

Preliminary round games begin Friday, Feb. 14 with the first round set for Monday, Feb. 17. The second round takes place three days later with district finals on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The substate finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 1. 

The higher-seeded team hosts through the district final, which will be played at a neutral site. Same for the substate final, as those will also be held at neutral sites.

Pairings for 3A and 4A should be revealed shortly.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa