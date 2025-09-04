High School

Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Cedar Rapids area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Iowa high school football season continues on September 4

Robin Erickson

Grundy Center takes on Columbus at 7:00 PM on Friday night.
Grundy Center takes on Columbus at 7:00 PM on Friday night. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 49 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include a couple of Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana takes on Davenport North and No. 8 Xavier takes on Western Dubuque.

Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There is only one game scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Thursday, with North Scott taking on Washington at 7:15 PM. You can follow this game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.

North Scott (0-1) vs Washington (1-0) - 7:15 PM

Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 48 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana taking on Davenport North at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.

Starmont (0-1) vs St. Ansgar (1-0) - 7:00 PM

South Winneshiek (1-0) vs North Butler (0-1) - 7:00 PM

New London (1-0) vs Pekin (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Postville (0-1) vs Nashua-Plainfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM

North Cedar (0-1) vs Midland (1-0) - 7:00 PM

North Linn (1-0) vs Maquoketa Valley (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Highland (0-1) vs Wapello (0-0) - 7:00 PM

Wapsie Valley (1-0) vs East Buchanan (1-0) - 7:00 PM

North Tama (0-1) vs Tripoli (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Tipton (0-1) vs West Liberty (0-1) - 7:00 PM

South Tama County (1-0) vs Union (1-0) - 7:00 PM

West Fork (1-0) vs BCLUW (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Wilton (0-1) vs Sigourney-Keota (0-1) - 7:00 PM

West Branch (1-0) vs Regina (1-0) - 7:00 PM

MFL MarMac (0-1) vs Clayton-Ridge (1-0) - 7:00 PM

AGWSR (0-1) vs West Hancock (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Jesup (0-1) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-1) vs Denver (0-1) - 7:00 PM

South Hardin (1-0) vs Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Lisbon (0-1) vs Durant (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Grundy Center (1-0) vs Columbus (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Cascade (0-1) vs Hudson (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Wahlert (1-0) vs Anamosa (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Camanche (1-0) vs Bellevue (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Prairie (1-0) vs Kennedy (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Monticello (0-1) vs Beckman (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Jefferson (0-1) vs Muscatine (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Mid-Prairie (1-0) vs Alburnett (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Dike-New Hartford (1-0) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Hempstead (0-1) vs Iowa City West (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Benton (1-0) vs Mt. Vernon (1-0) - 7:00 PM

Pleasant Valley (1-0) vs Cedar Falls (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Linn-Mar (0-1) vs Ankeny Centennial (0-1) - 7:00 PM

Western Dubuque (0-1) vs Xavier (1-0) - 7:15 PM

Pella (1-0) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) - 7:15 PM

Waterloo West (1-0) vs Dubuque Senior (1-0) - 7:15 PM

Iowa City (0-1) vs Bettendorf (0-1) - 7:15 PM

Clear Creek-Amana (1-0) vs Davenport North (1-0) - 7:15 PM

Waukon (0-1) vs Oelwein (0-1) - 7:30 PM

New Hampton (0-1) vs West Marshall (0-1) - 7:30 PM

West Delaware (1-0) vs North Fayette Valley (0-1) - 7:30 PM

Solon (1-0) vs Williamsburg (1-0) - 7:30 PM

Mt. Pleasant (1-0) vs Knoxville (0-1) - 7:30 PM

Washington (0-1) vs Independence (1-0) - 7:30 PM

Marshalltown (1-0) vs Waterloo East (0-1) - 7:30 PM

Charles City (1-0) vs Forest City (0-1) - 7:30 PM

Center Point-Urbana (0-1) vs Marion (0-1) - 7:30 PM

Crestwood (1-0) vs Decorah (1-0) - 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa