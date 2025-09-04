Cedar Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids area on Thursday, September 4 and Friday, September 5, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a couple of Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana takes on Davenport North and No. 8 Xavier takes on Western Dubuque.
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Thursday, with North Scott taking on Washington at 7:15 PM. You can follow this game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
North Scott (0-1) vs Washington (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Cedar Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Cedar Rapids metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana taking on Davenport North at 7:15 PM. You can follow every game live on our Cedar Rapids High School Football Scoreboard.
Starmont (0-1) vs St. Ansgar (1-0) - 7:00 PM
South Winneshiek (1-0) vs North Butler (0-1) - 7:00 PM
New London (1-0) vs Pekin (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Postville (0-1) vs Nashua-Plainfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM
North Cedar (0-1) vs Midland (1-0) - 7:00 PM
North Linn (1-0) vs Maquoketa Valley (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Highland (0-1) vs Wapello (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Wapsie Valley (1-0) vs East Buchanan (1-0) - 7:00 PM
North Tama (0-1) vs Tripoli (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Tipton (0-1) vs West Liberty (0-1) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (1-0) vs Union (1-0) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (1-0) vs BCLUW (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (0-1) vs Sigourney-Keota (0-1) - 7:00 PM
West Branch (1-0) vs Regina (1-0) - 7:00 PM
MFL MarMac (0-1) vs Clayton-Ridge (1-0) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-1) vs West Hancock (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Jesup (0-1) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-1) vs Denver (0-1) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (1-0) vs Iowa Falls-Alden (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lisbon (0-1) vs Durant (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Grundy Center (1-0) vs Columbus (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (0-1) vs Hudson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Wahlert (1-0) vs Anamosa (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Camanche (1-0) vs Bellevue (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Prairie (1-0) vs Kennedy (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Monticello (0-1) vs Beckman (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (0-1) vs Muscatine (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Mid-Prairie (1-0) vs Alburnett (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford (1-0) vs Aplington-Parkersburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hempstead (0-1) vs Iowa City West (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Benton (1-0) vs Mt. Vernon (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley (1-0) vs Cedar Falls (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Linn-Mar (0-1) vs Ankeny Centennial (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Western Dubuque (0-1) vs Xavier (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Pella (1-0) vs Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Waterloo West (1-0) vs Dubuque Senior (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Iowa City (0-1) vs Bettendorf (0-1) - 7:15 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (1-0) vs Davenport North (1-0) - 7:15 PM
Waukon (0-1) vs Oelwein (0-1) - 7:30 PM
New Hampton (0-1) vs West Marshall (0-1) - 7:30 PM
West Delaware (1-0) vs North Fayette Valley (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Solon (1-0) vs Williamsburg (1-0) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant (1-0) vs Knoxville (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Independence (1-0) - 7:30 PM
Marshalltown (1-0) vs Waterloo East (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Charles City (1-0) vs Forest City (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Center Point-Urbana (0-1) vs Marion (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Crestwood (1-0) vs Decorah (1-0) - 7:30 PM
