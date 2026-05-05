As the lone state playing high school baseball over the summer, the Iowa high school baseball season is quickly creeping up on us.

Opening day is right around the corner as spring sports prepare to conclude with state tournaments.

Players like Cal Heydon of Sioux City East, Braylon Bingham from Pleasantville and Garrett Luett of Underwood are listed multiple times below, and all three were named to the High School on SI Iowa all-state baseball elite team last year.

From there, it will be all diamond notes. And with that, here are some of the leading returning players in terms of statistics they produced during the 2025 season.

All numbers are from the Bound website.

Iowa High School Baseball 2026 Returning Leaders

Home Runs

Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, Senior, 15

Bryce Paul, Davenport North, Senior, 8

Matt Meeker, Waukee, Junior, 8

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Junior, 8

Ty Donels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior, 8

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior, 7

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior, 7

Beckham Desotel, West Marshall, Junior, 7

Chase Clarahan, Sigourney, Junior, 7

Doubles

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior, 25

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior, 20

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Junior, 17

Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior, 16

Ean Eldred, Gilbert, Senior, 16

Will Morris, Ankeny Centennial, Senior, 16

Thomas Norton, Muscatine, Junior, 16

Christopher Meyer, Independence, Senior, 15

JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, Junior, 15

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior, 15

Reed Smith, Winterset, Senior, 15

Runs Batted In

Collin McClintock, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Senior, 56

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Junior, 54

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior, 52

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior, 52

Dawson Evans, Lenox, Senior, 49

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior, 47

Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, Senior, 46

Runs Scored

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior, 67

Christopher Meyer, Independence, Senior, 61

Cooper Hamilton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sophomore, 61

Bryce Christian, Independence, Senior, 58

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior, 58

Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, Senior, 57

Kolton Schiltz, Fort Dodge, Junior, 56

Ty Donels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior, 56

Tait Tierney, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Senior, 49

Stolen Bases

Adler Reed, Mount Ayr, Junior, 45

Brady Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sophomore, 41

Colby Gast, Durant, Senior, 39

Laken Caves, Alburnett, Junior, 38

Gage Johnson, MMCRU, Senior, 35

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior, 35

Brock Nebergall, Lone Tree, Junior, 34

Dawson Marine, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior, 34

Pitching Strikeouts

Garrett Luett, Underwood, Senior, 128

Colton Moffit, Baxter, Senior, 119

Cooper Wierson, Collins-Maxwell, Senior, 111

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior, 105

Brady Hicks, Saydel, Junior, 101

Henry Adam, Pekin, Junior, 99

Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior, 94

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Senior, 91

Brody Wangsness, North Butler, Senior, 87

Pitching Wins

Garrett Luett, Underwood, Senior, 11

Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior, 11

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Senior, 10

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior, 10

Colton Moffit, Baxter, Senior, 9

Cael Witt, Tri-Center, Senior, 9

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, Junior, 9

George Blake, Indianola, Junior, 9

Saves

Deacon Kuerca, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior, 8

Max Martin, Ames, Junior, 7

Colton Schneider, Harlan Community, Junior, 6

Cael Foreman, Mount Vernon, Senior, 4

Owen Duffek, Lewis Central, Junior, 4

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior, 4

Brody Burdorf, Shenandoah, Senior, 4

Jack Wilson, Cedar Falls, Junior, 4

Asher Brueck, Indianola, Senior, 4

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, Sophomore, 4