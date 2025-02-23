Champions crowned at Iowa high school state wrestling tournament
The fourth and final day of the Iowa high school state wrestling championships brought with it the culmination of a long season of hard work and determination for the best wrestlers in the state.
While Southeast Polk in Class 3A and Don Bosco in 1A had already secured team gold, the 2A race was to be decided. In the end, Burlington Notre Dame got by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for gold from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In winning a seventh title all-time, the Rams re-wrote the state scoring rest, finishing with 259.5 points. Bettendorf was a distant second followed by Indianola.
The Dons wrapped up their seventh consecutive and record-tying 17th overall crown, adding to the state duals championship they won earlier this year. Alburnett was second and Wilton finished third.
Burlington Notre Dame surpassed Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, with Union LaPorte City finishing third overall in 2A.
Southeast Polk re-writes state record with four champions, 10 medalists
It was as dominant of a showing as we have ever seen by Southeast Polk in 3A. The Rams crowned four individual champions had saw 10 of their 13 qualifiers secure medals.
Eddie Woody put a cap on a 41-1 freshman campaign with a fall in just 79 seconds in the finals at 106 pounds, while teammate Nico DeSalvo earned his second crown as a sophomore by completing a 38-0 run. DeSalvo bested former state champion and three-time finalist Alexander Pierce of Iowa City West in the finals at 113, 4-1.
Justis Jesuroga was awarded the 144-pound title due to a medical forfeit after defending state champion Koy Davidson of Fort Dodge bowed out. Davidson suffered a compressed vertebrae in his semifinal round win on Friday night.
Heavyweight Cooper Martinson put the exclamation point on the night by earning a 4-1 decision in the finals vs. Brady Hagan from Dowling.
Max Riggins, Carter Pearson and Wil Oberbroeckling were all runners-up while Mat Prine, Abraham Buschong and Holden Hansen claimed earned medals.
Fort Dodge junior and Oklahoma State University commit Dreshaun Ross wrapped up his third title in as many tries, scoring his third technical fall of the meet. Ross, who won his opener by pin, bested Jean Ngoma from Cedar Rapids Xavier at 215 pounds, 18-2.
Jake Knight of Bettendorf, Christian Castillo from Ames, TJ Koester of Bettendorf, Mac Crosson of Indianola, Justin Avila from Iowa City West, Maximus Dhabolt of Ankeny Centennial, Jaxon Miller from Carlisle, Jacob Helgeson of Johnston and Asa Hemsted of Carlisle were all crowned individual champions.
Brayden Bohnsack, Jace Hedeman secure third titles in 2A
Union LaPorte City senior Brayden Bohnsack made the most of his final state appearance.
Bohnsack wrapped up his third individual title with a thrilling 3-2 decision over Easton Enyeart of Ballard at 120 pounds. Two weights later, Jace Hedeman did the same, capping off a 55-0 senior season with his third title in pinning fashion over Carter Cajthaml of New Hampton/Turkey Valley.
Mount Vernon’s Jase Jaspers, twice a runner-up, finally made it to the top with a 10-0 major decision over Tyler Wieland of Independence at 144. Jaspers went 47-0 this season on the mats.
Urijah Courter and Shane Hanford of West Marshall, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zayvion Ellington all completed perfect seasons. Dylan Williamson of Van Meter, CJ Davis from Burlington Notre Dame, Kaiden Dietzenbach of Burlington Notre Dame, Brent Dennhardt from Greene County, Bo Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Austin Scranton of Anamosa, Mason Koehler of Glenwood and Jaydn Cooper from Winterset all finished atop the podium.
Ellington handed Christian Dunning from Clear Lake his first loss in 54 matches at 175 pounds. Ellington went 55-0 this year.
Redemption for Hayden Schwab as brother joins him with state title
Last year, Hayden Schwab felt the pain of losing in the state finals.
The Don Bosco sophomore would make sure that did not happen this time around.
Schwab dominated Liam Adlfinger of Wilton - who stunned him in the finals last year - with a 17-1 technical fall victory at 120 pounds. The win came just moments after his brother, freshman Hendrix Schwab, claimed gold at 113.
The Dons won the first three weights in 1A, as Kaiden Belinsky pulled out a sudden-victory over Ian Maize of WACO.
Dawson Youngblut gave Don Bosco its fourth state champion, wrapping up a 43-0 run while Kyler Knaack also went unbeaten at 45-0 with the fifth title of the night.
Gavin Landers capped a 51-0 sophomore season with a victory over reigning state champion Rowdy Neighbor while Jayden Rinken did the same with a win over Drew Anderson of Riverside. Rinken went 58-0 in his final prep run.
Blake Fox, a junior for Osage, will have the chance to join the four-timers club next year after a technical fall win for his third crown - and first in 1A. He went 59-0 this past season for the Green Devils.
Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia was another unbeaten state champion, claiming gold at 150 while going 56-0. Boden White of Denver, Kanen Decker from Wapsie Valley and Louden Huisenga of WACO - who also went unbeaten at 42-0 - were state champions.
Nodaway Valley teammates Ashton Honnold and Trent Warner won the final two weight classes. Honnold defended his title, going 52-0 this year while Warner, a senior, finished 48-1.