Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (12/14/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Dec. 8-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Izzy Elsbach, Nodaway Valley girls basketball
The state’s returning scoring leader put up 51 in a win over Lenox, as she recorded a triple-double with 12 steals and 10 rebounds.
Maggie McChesney, Glenwood girls basketball
The junior dropped 38 in a 72-47 win over Denison-Schleswig, adding nine rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Avaeh Smith, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Smith picked up gold at the Council Bluffs Classic, earning a fall in the finals.
Sylvia Sullivan, Boyer Valley girls basketball
Sullivan had a rebounding double-double, grabbing 10 offensive boards and 11 defensive for 21, as she also scored 15 points and had two steals.
Lindsey Haken, George-Little Rock girls basketball
Haken had a rare quadruple-double in a win over Trinity Christian, scoring 21 points with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.
Teagan Carritt, Logan-Magnolia/Woodbine girls wrestling
The sophomore ran her record to 18-0 with a technical fall in the finals at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Brady Boulton, Montezuma boys basketball
One of the top returning scorers in the state, Boulton went for 42 in a tough loss to Pekin, adding seven rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists.
T’Angello Bush, Des Moines North boys basketball
In a 71-70 win over Mason City, the junior dropped 38 points, adding eight rebounds and three assists to his performance.
Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling
In the finals at 170 pounds, Djoumessi scored a 12-second fall, winning gold at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Titan Foster, Nodaway Valley boys basketball
Foster had 10 points and gathered 23 rebounds in a win over Griswold, adding three steals, two blocks and an assist for good measure.
Mason Koehler, Glenwood boys wrestling
Koehler, a senior, moved to 14-0 with a tournament title at the Council Bluffs Classic.
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville boys basketball
In a win over defending 1A state champion Madrid, Bingham went for 36 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar boys basketball
Hilton had a 20-20 double-double in a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie, scoring 26 points while grabbing 23 rebounds with four assists.
Aubrey Ferguson, Clinton girls basketball
In a tough one-point loss, Ferguson did all she could, scoring 21 points with 23 rebounds.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.