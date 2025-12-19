Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Girls Title To Cedar Falls
The Cedar Falls girls wrestling team earned another championship Thursday at the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo. The event was held inside the Young Arena in Waterloo.
The action was intense despite frigid temperatures and near white-out conditions outside.
Behind 38 falls on the day, the Tigers were impressive, defeating Osage, 57-19, and Linn-Mar, 51-24, in the championship pool of the event. Cedar Falls won its bracket with a 57-24 triumph over Decorah.
Osage and Linn-Mar were also bracket winners, as the Lions used a 49-30 victory over the Green Devils to finish in second overall.
Cedar Rapids Prairie won pool 2 and Waverly-Shell Rock came out on top in pool 3. Bettendorf, Denver, North Scott, Lake Mills and West Delaware were other pool winners.
Four Individuals Earn Five Wins Each
Lauren Luzum of Decorah, Camden Erhardt from Vinton-Shellsburg, Brielle Parke of Linn-Mar and Nesa Selmani from Bettendorf each picked up five falls. Luzum needed just under five minutes of time on the mat to earn her pins.
Kambree Westendorf of Waverly-Shell Rock and Berkley Lynch from West Delaware each had two technical fall victories.
Along with Cedar Falls picking up 38 falls, Linn-Mar won 29 matches by pin and both Cedar Rapids Prairie and Osage had 25 falls on the day.
On Friday, the boys portion of the tournament will begin, as 32 teams compete for bragging rights and hardware. Among those in attendance include defending Class 1A state champion Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Indianola, Lake Mills and reigning 3A champion Southeast Polk.
Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Girls Results
Championship Pool Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cedar Falls
- 2nd Place - Linn-Mar
- 3rd Place - Osage
Round 1
- Cedar Falls defeated Osage 57-19.
Round 2
- Cedar Falls defeated Linn-Mar 51-24.
Round 3
- Linn-Mar defeated Osage 49-30.
Pool 2 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Prairie, Cedar Rapids
- 2nd Place - Mason City
- 3rd Place - Decorah
Round 1
- Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Decorah 43-32.
Round 2
- Mason City defeated Decorah 37-36.
Round 3
- Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Mason City 54-29.
Pool 3 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Vinton-Shellsburg
- 3rd Place - Crestwood
Round 1
- Vinton-Shellsburg defeated Crestwood 42-39.
Round 2
- Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 47-30.
Round 3
- Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Crestwood 47-30.
Pool 4 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Independence
- 3rd Place - BCLUW-SH
Round 1
- Bettendorf defeated BCLUW-SH 54-30.
Round 2
- Independence defeated Bettendorf 45-36.
Round 3
- BCLUW-SH defeated Independence 48-36.
Pool 5 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Denver
- 2nd Place - Waterloo West
- 3rd Place - East Buchanan
Round 1
- Denver defeated Waterloo West 42-39.
Round 2
- Waterloo West defeated East Buchanan 48-30.
Round 3
- Denver defeated East Buchanan 42-30.
Pool 6 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - North Scott
- 2nd Place - Pleasant Valley
- 3rd Place - WDM Girls Wrestling
Round 1
- Pleasant Valley defeated WDM Girls Wrestling 42-39.
Round 2
- North Scott defeated WDM Girls Wrestling 54-28.
Round 3
- North Scott defeated Pleasant Valley 47-36.
Pool 7 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lake Mills
- 2nd Place - AP/GC
- 3rd Place - Charles City
Round 1
- Lake Mills defeated AP/GC 47-36.
Round 2
- AP/GC defeated Charles City 54-24.
Round 3
- Lake Mills defeated Charles City 42-27.
Pool 8 Results
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - West Delaware
- 2nd Place - Xavier
- 3rd Place - Des Moines Public Schools
Round 1
- West Delaware defeated Xavier 48-18.
Round 2
- Xavier defeated Des Moines Public Schools 36-30.
Round 3
- West Delaware defeated Des Moines Public Schools 48-21.