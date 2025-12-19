High School

Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Girls Title To Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls dominates to claim dual title

Dana Becker

Ottumwa's Jasmine Luedtke wrestles Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt in a semi-final match at the IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Ottumwa's Jasmine Luedtke wrestles Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt in a semi-final match at the IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at Xtream Arena in Coralville. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cedar Falls girls wrestling team earned another championship Thursday at the Dan Gable Museum Battle of Waterloo. The event was held inside the Young Arena in Waterloo.

The action was intense despite frigid temperatures and near white-out conditions outside.

Behind 38 falls on the day, the Tigers were impressive, defeating Osage, 57-19, and Linn-Mar, 51-24, in the championship pool of the event. Cedar Falls won its bracket with a 57-24 triumph over Decorah.

Osage and Linn-Mar were also bracket winners, as the Lions used a 49-30 victory over the Green Devils to finish in second overall.

Cedar Rapids Prairie won pool 2 and Waverly-Shell Rock came out on top in pool 3. Bettendorf, Denver, North Scott, Lake Mills and West Delaware were other pool winners.

Four Individuals Earn Five Wins Each

Lauren Luzum of Decorah, Camden Erhardt from Vinton-Shellsburg, Brielle Parke of Linn-Mar and Nesa Selmani from Bettendorf each picked up five falls. Luzum needed just under five minutes of time on the mat to earn her pins.

Kambree Westendorf of Waverly-Shell Rock and Berkley Lynch from West Delaware each had two technical fall victories. 

Along with Cedar Falls picking up 38 falls, Linn-Mar won 29 matches by pin and both Cedar Rapids Prairie and Osage had 25 falls on the day. 

On Friday, the boys portion of the tournament will begin, as 32 teams compete for bragging rights and hardware. Among those in attendance include defending Class 1A state champion Don Bosco, Waverly-Shell Rock, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Indianola, Lake Mills and reigning 3A champion Southeast Polk.

Dan Gable Museum Battle Of Waterloo Girls Results

Championship Pool Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cedar Falls
  • 2nd Place - Linn-Mar
  • 3rd Place - Osage

Round 1

  • Cedar Falls defeated Osage 57-19.

Round 2

  • Cedar Falls defeated Linn-Mar 51-24.

Round 3

  • Linn-Mar defeated Osage 49-30.

Pool 2 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Prairie, Cedar Rapids
  • 2nd Place - Mason City
  • 3rd Place - Decorah

Round 1

  • Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Decorah 43-32.

Round 2

  • Mason City defeated Decorah 37-36.

Round 3

  • Prairie, Cedar Rapids defeated Mason City 54-29.

Pool 3 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 2nd Place - Vinton-Shellsburg
  • 3rd Place - Crestwood

Round 1

  • Vinton-Shellsburg defeated Crestwood 42-39.

Round 2

  • Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 47-30.

Round 3

  • Waverly-Shell Rock defeated Crestwood 47-30.

Pool 4 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Bettendorf
  • 2nd Place - Independence
  • 3rd Place - BCLUW-SH

Round 1

  • Bettendorf defeated BCLUW-SH 54-30.

Round 2

  • Independence defeated Bettendorf 45-36.

Round 3

  • BCLUW-SH defeated Independence 48-36.

Pool 5 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Denver
  • 2nd Place - Waterloo West
  • 3rd Place - East Buchanan

Round 1

  • Denver defeated Waterloo West 42-39.

Round 2

  • Waterloo West defeated East Buchanan 48-30.

Round 3

  • Denver defeated East Buchanan 42-30.

Pool 6 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - North Scott
  • 2nd Place - Pleasant Valley
  • 3rd Place - WDM Girls Wrestling

Round 1

  • Pleasant Valley defeated WDM Girls Wrestling 42-39.

Round 2

  • North Scott defeated WDM Girls Wrestling 54-28.

Round 3

  • North Scott defeated Pleasant Valley 47-36.

Pool 7 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lake Mills
  • 2nd Place - AP/GC
  • 3rd Place - Charles City

Round 1

  • Lake Mills defeated AP/GC 47-36.

Round 2

  • AP/GC defeated Charles City 54-24.

Round 3

  • Lake Mills defeated Charles City 42-27.

Pool 8 Results

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - West Delaware
  • 2nd Place - Xavier
  • 3rd Place - Des Moines Public Schools

Round 1

  • West Delaware defeated Xavier 48-18.

Round 2

  • Xavier defeated Des Moines Public Schools 36-30.

Round 3

  • West Delaware defeated Des Moines Public Schools 48-21.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa