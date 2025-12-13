Top Iowa High School Wrestler Makes College Decision
One of the top unsigned Iowa high school wrestling prospects is no longer that, as Maximus Dhabolt made his college decision on Friday.
Dhabolt, part of the Class of 2027, committed to Iowa State University and Kevin Dresser.
“Honored to announce my commitment to Iowa State University,” Dhabolt posted on social media. “Thank you to my coaches, family and teammates for believing in my every step of the way.
“Can’t wait to represent the Cyclones.”
For now, Dhabolt will wrestle for Ankeny Centennial High School, as the junior is a defending Class 3A Iowa high school state wrestling champion.
Competing at 175 pounds, Dhabolt moved to the No. 3 spot in the national high school wrestling rankings after going 7-1 at Fargo and placing third in the Junior freestyle division. That earned him a spot on the stacked Who’s Number One event.
Maximus Dhabolt Is A Two-Time State Medalist
During his freshman season, Dhabolt placed third competing at 144 pounds. He scored a victory over defending state champion Bas Diaz from Waverly-Shell Rock last year in the finals for his first state championship.
FloWrestling has him ranked 20th overall on the Class of 2027 board while he is No. 3 at 165 pounds on the High School on SI national wrestling rankings.