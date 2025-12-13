High School

Top Iowa High School Wrestler Makes College Decision

Maximus Dhabolt of Ankeny Centennial commits to Iowa State

Dana Becker

Feb 22, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; 157 pounds: No. 1 Maximus Dhabolt of Ankeny Centennial wins over No. 2 Bas Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock 7 to 2 in the 3A IHSAA State Wrestling Championship Finals at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register
Feb 22, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; 157 pounds: No. 1 Maximus Dhabolt of Ankeny Centennial wins over No. 2 Bas Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock 7 to 2 in the 3A IHSAA State Wrestling Championship Finals at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-The Des Moines Register / Reese Strickland/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top unsigned Iowa high school wrestling prospects is no longer that, as Maximus Dhabolt made his college decision on Friday.

Dhabolt, part of the Class of 2027, committed to Iowa State University and Kevin Dresser. 

“Honored to announce my commitment to Iowa State University,” Dhabolt posted on social media. “Thank you to my coaches, family and teammates for believing in my every step of the way.

“Can’t wait to represent the Cyclones.”

For now, Dhabolt will wrestle for Ankeny Centennial High School, as the junior is a defending Class 3A Iowa high school state wrestling champion. 

Competing at 175 pounds, Dhabolt moved to the No. 3 spot in the national high school wrestling rankings after going 7-1 at Fargo and placing third in the Junior freestyle division. That earned him a spot on the stacked Who’s Number One event.

Maximus Dhabolt Is A Two-Time State Medalist

During his freshman season, Dhabolt placed third competing at 144 pounds. He scored a victory over defending state champion Bas Diaz from Waverly-Shell Rock last year in the finals for his first state championship.

FloWrestling has him ranked 20th overall on the Class of 2027 board while he is No. 3 at 165 pounds on the High School on SI national wrestling rankings.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa