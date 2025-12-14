Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic Brings Together Best Of Best
For the second consecutive week, Iowa hosted a multi-state boys and girls wrestling event that featured some excellent matchups.
High school wrestlers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota helped comprise the fields for the Council Bluffs Classic.
The boys division was won by Kearney High School out of Nebraska, as they topped Grand Island, Brandon Valley, Columbus and Bennington. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the highest finishing school from Iowa, placing eighth overall.
Gardner-Edgerton Claims Girls Honors Over Raccoon River-Northwest
For the girls, Gardner-Edgerton High School in Kansas claimed overall team honors ahead of Iowa’s Raccoon River-Northwest. Millard South was third, Washburn Rural fourth and Omaha Westside fifth.
Four different wrestlers picked up seven falls each during the event in Gabriell Price of Omaha Westside, Mason Petersen from Columbus, Michael Furze of Papillion-La Vista and Kiernan Meink of Millard South.
Creighten Lassen from Millard West earned five technical fall victories, as Andrew Peterson of Washburn Rural went from being seeded 29th to placing third.
Council Bluffs Classic Girls Results
100
- 1st Place Match - Madalyn Riedinger (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 10-0 won by fall over Mya Van Beek (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 15-2 (Fall 5:38)
- 3rd Place Match - Maria Hoegemeyer (Millard West Girls) 7-1 won by fall over Ariah Taylor (Papillion-La Vista Girls) 4-5 (Fall 2:46)
- 5th Place Match - Ariel Humpreys (Platte County Girls) 6-1 won by decision over Jenisha Sasankhar (Bennington Girls) 8-4 (Dec 9-4)
105
- 1st Place Match - Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 18-0 won by fall over Mara Vanderpool (Omaha Westside Girls) 9-2 (Fall 4:20)
- 3rd Place Match - Aliyah Tangpricha (Washburn Rural HS Girls) 9-1 won by major decision over Sophia Mescher (Lewis Central Girls) 14-4 (MD 11-3)
- 5th Place Match - Ellie Johnson (CB Abraham Lincoln Girls) 12-3 won by fall over Selene Perez (Olathe South Girls) 5-2 (Fall 0:46)
110
- 1st Place Match - Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 19-0 won by tech fall over Brielynn Jackson (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 9-1 (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-0))
- 3rd Place Match - Brooklyn DeRocher (LeMars Girls) 19-1 won by medical forfeit over Mia Anderson (Bennington Girls) 9-1 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Kambree Westendorf (Waverly-Shell Rock Girls) 19-5 won by fall over Addisyn Gates (Grand Island Girls) 9-2 (Fall 3:33)
115
- 1st Place Match - Carsyn McBride (Kearney Girls) 13-0 won by fall over Ella Casey (Millard South Girls) 8-1 (Fall 5:03)
- 3rd Place Match - Mackenzie Olson (Waverly Girls) 9-2 won by major decision over Martina Alonzo-Gomez (Fremont Girls) 8-2 (MD 13-2)
- 5th Place Match - Macy Rasmussen (Audubon Girls) 30-2 won by fall over Brooklyn Nelson (Fort Dodge Girls) 19-8 (Fall 1:49)
120
- 1st Place Match - Aspen Walker (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 11-1 won by decision over Audrina Johansen (Glenwood Girls) 18-2 (Dec 6-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Aliviah Mausbach (Millard South Girls) 7-2 won by fall over Jaya Theilen (Ames Girls) 15-7 (Fall 0:29)
- 5th Place Match - Gabriell Price (Omaha Westside Girls) 9-4 won by fall over Sawyer Swarm (Kearney Girls) 12-2 (Fall 1:50)
125
- 1st Place Match - Avaeh Smith (Lewis Central Girls) 13-0 won by fall over Camille Schult (Waverly-Shell Rock Girls) 21-2 (Fall 3:48)
- 3rd Place Match - Naomi Mayfield (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 10-2 won by fall over Jayden Jones (Omaha Westside Girls) 10-3 (Fall 1:12)
- 5th Place Match - Sloane Abbey (Kearney Girls) 12-3 won by fall over Bethann Templeman (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 16-6 (Fall 0:51)
130
- 1st Place Match - Josie Clouse (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 11-0 won by decision over Bella Arrants (Grand Island Girls) 11-1 (Dec 6-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Lavaeh Heidelberg (Millard South Girls) 9-1 won by fall over Aude Emmanuelle Belnog (Blair Girls) 8-5 (Fall 1:31)
- 5th Place Match - Ellie Hancock (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 18-4 won by decision over Breanne Grap (Glenwood Girls) 19-4 (Dec 7-2)
135
- 1st Place Match - Sofia Hoegemeyer (Millard West Girls) 11-0 won by fall over Millie Jensen (Millard South Girls) 9-1 (Fall 1:29)
- 3rd Place Match - Lexa Rozevink (Ames Girls) 19-1 won by fall over Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge Girls) 21-3 (Fall 1:18)
- 5th Place Match - Ruby Ryan (Papillion-La Vista Girls) 9-2 won by fall over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley Girls) 8-2 (Fall 2:19)
140
- 1st Place Match - Camila Vazquez (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 10-0 won by fall over Lauryn Metcalf (Ames Girls) 18-3 (Fall 3:01)
- 3rd Place Match - Kyra Hains (Lincoln East Girls) 11-2 won by fall over Ava Blankenship (Platte County Girls) 5-2 (Fall 1:47)
- 5th Place Match - Elena Harbour (Audubon Girls) 23-6 won by fall over Sophia Forman (Papillion-La Vista Girls) 9-3 (Fall 2:14)
145
- 1st Place Match - Teagan Carritt (Logan-Mag-Woodbine Girls) 18-0 won by tech fall over Madi Blanco (Washburn Rural HS Girls) 9-1 (TF-1.5 4:08 (15-0))
- 3rd Place Match - Stella Harbols (Kearney Girls) 11-1 won by fall over Zoe Seymour (Millard West Girls) 6-3 (Fall 3:42)
- 5th Place Match - Natalie Keller (Raccoon River-NW Girls) 16-3 won by tech fall over Gianna Dannelly (Millard South Girls) 8-2 (TF-1.5 4:33 (17-0))
155
- 1st Place Match - Fabiola Cortez (Grand Island Girls) 12-0 won by decision over Emme Blanco (Washburn Rural HS Girls) 9-1 (Dec 6-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Jadyn Clouse (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 7-3 won by medical forfeit over Olivia Garrean (Plattsmouth Girls) 10-0 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Leiah Thomas (Atlantic Girls) 6-1 won by fall over Kalen Jo Westerfield (Lewis Central Girls) 12-6 (Fall 4:38)
170
- 1st Place Match - Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock Girls) 21-1 won by fall over Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside Girls) 8-3 (Fall 0:12)
- 3rd Place Match - Elia Smith (Washburn Rural HS Girls) 9-1 won by fall over Zjedai Royal Bey (Olathe North Girls) 8-3 (Fall 0:40)
- 5th Place Match - Annelise Elliott (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 8-3 won by fall over Mary Bowman (Logan-Mag-Woodbine Girls) 15-5 (Fall 2:27)
190
- 1st Place Match - Vanessa Guzman (Lewis Central Girls) 17-1 won by fall over Lily Davis (Washburn Rural HS Girls) 9-1 (Fall 0:47)
- 3rd Place Match - Dakota Giwoyna (Marian Girls) 10-4 won by fall over Kaylee Ramos (Grand Island Girls) 7-4 (Fall 0:53)
- 5th Place Match - Brinnly Depue (Millard North Girls) 9-6 won by fall over Rosalie Lewis (Gardner Edgerton Girls) 5-6 (Fall 0:34)
235
- 1st Place Match - Haley Armstrong (Atlantic Girls) 5-0 won by fall over Molly Marty (Olathe North Girls) 9-1 (Fall 1:27)
- 3rd Place Match - Macy Barber (Omaha Westside Girls) 8-2 won by fall over Eva Valencia (Millard North Girls) 8-5 (Fall 1:02)
- 5th Place Match - Ava Potter (Fort Dodge Girls) 22-3 won by major decision over Lilian Miller (CB Abraham Lincoln Girls) 11-5 (MD 13-2)
Council Bluffs Classic Boys Results
106
- 1st Place Match - Luke Walsh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 14-0 won by decision over Ace Cochrane (Glenwood) 12-1 (Dec 17-12)
- 3rd Place Match - Riley Pedersen (Grand Island) 11-2 won by fall over Anthony Gomez (Millard South) 8-4 (Fall 1:55)
- 5th Place Match - Brayden Tranmer (CB Abraham Lincoln) 12-1 won by tech fall over Victor Reyes (Kearney) 10-4 (TF-1.5 3:31 (16-1))
113
- 1st Place Match - Carter Booze (Columbus) 11-0 won by tech fall over Isaac Weerhein (Brandon Valley) 5-1 (TF-1.5 2:44 (19-4))
- 3rd Place Match - Andrew Peterson (Washburn Rural HS) 4-2 won by decision over Josh Gray (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 11-3 (Dec 6-4)
- 5th Place Match - Holden Townsley (Millard West) 11-2 won by fall over Lane Welchert (Bennington) 4-3 (Fall 2:18)
120
- 1st Place Match - Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 10-0 won by major decision over Jameson Small (Kearney) 12-2 (MD 17-4)
- 3rd Place Match - Rudy Rodriguez (Grand Island) 11-1 won by decision over Jeredy Nilges (Shawnee-Mill Valley HS) 7-2 (Dec 5-3)
- 5th Place Match - Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 11-2 won by decision over Mathysin Marco (Lincoln East) 10-5 (Dec 4-1)
126
- 1st Place Match - Dominic Olson (Waverly) 13-0 won by major decision over Weston Porter (Lewis Central) 6-1 (MD 24-12)
- 3rd Place Match - Brody Jensen (Burwell) 12-1 won by major decision over Kaden Kowalek (Kearney) 11-2 (MD 12-4)
- 5th Place Match - Kasen Pelzer (Papillion-La Vista) 13-1 won by decision over Gabe Showers (CB Abraham Lincoln) 10-3 (Dec 7-2)
132
- 1st Place Match - Creighten Lassen (Millard West) 13-0 won by tech fall over Logan Refsnider (Totino-Grace) 10-1 (TF-1.5 2:17 (16-0))
- 3rd Place Match - Braxton Hass (Atlantic) 12-3 won by medical forfeit over Ryan Fletcher (Underwood) 12-1 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Jaxsen Draves (Grand Island) 13-2 won by fall over Jacob Weiler (Kearney) 11-4 (Fall 4:02)
138
- 1st Place Match - Kiernan Meink (Millard South) 11-0 won by fall over Jackson Refsnider (Totino-Grace) 10-1 (Fall 3:35)
- 3rd Place Match - Jaxson Scott (Olathe North) 6-1 won by decision over Cooper Stivers (Washburn Rural HS) 10-2 (Dec 3-2)
- 5th Place Match - Odin Anschutz (Plattsmouth) 11-1 won by decision over Sean Stanton (Lincoln East) 12-4 (Dec 5-1)
144
- 1st Place Match - Landen Kocher-Munoz (Washburn Rural HS) 12-0 won by decision over Brodee Scobee (Bennington) 9-1 (Dec 4-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Laitenn Braithwait (Columbus) 10-3 won by medical forfeit over Gavin Pedersen (Grand Island) 10-2 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Mandius Volentine (Lewis Central) 10-1 won by medical forfeit over Aaron Tucker (Brandon Valley) 5-2 (M. For.)
150
- 1st Place Match - Colton Kelley (Kearney) 13-0 won by decision over Ben Walsh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 13-1 (Dec 9-5)
- 3rd Place Match - Chase Cole (Lincoln East) 10-4 won by decision over Braden Shoemaker (Brandon Valley) 8-3 (Dec 11-4)
- 5th Place Match - Roman Clouse (Gardner-Edgerton) 11-3 won by decision over Jaimon Mogard (Ames) 13-2 (Dec 9-7)
157
- 1st Place Match - Mason Petersen (Columbus) 13-0 won by fall over Brady Danze (Millard South) 12-1 (Fall 3:01)
- 3rd Place Match - Blake Samulson (Olathe North) 8-1 won by fall over Dax Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 11-3 (Fall 1:49)
- 5th Place Match - Forrest Uhing (Blair) 13-2 won by decision over Braxton Winkey (Ames) 12-2 (Dec 3-2)
165
- 1st Place Match - Ryder Kruse (Lincoln East) 12-2 won by major decision over Kaden Harder (Grand Island) 11-2 (MD 10-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Ben McAllister (Millard West) 12-1 won by medical forfeit over Jovani Caudill (Olathe South) 11-1 (M. For.)
- 5th Place Match - Michael Furze (Papillion-La Vista) 13-1 won by fall over Maxum Rodgers (Millard South) 10-3 (Fall 2:34)
175
- 1st Place Match - Tristan Waters (Smithville) 9-0 won by decision over Payton Herbst (Totino-Grace) 9-2 (Dec 7-3)
- 3rd Place Match - Kaleb Nelson (Underwood) 14-2 won by decision over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 4-2 (Dec 4-1)
- 5th Place Match - Calvin Chohany (Millard South) 11-2 won by decision over Taggart Murphy (Olathe North) 6-2 (Dec 5-1)
190
- 1st Place Match - Tad Forsyth (Blue Valley Southwest) 13-0 won by decision over Jaeston Delano (Columbus) 11-1 (Dec 4-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Ty Bouaphakeo (Bennington) 6-3 won by fall over Alejandro Contreras (Staley) 5-2 (Fall 3:14)
- 5th Place Match - Donovan Hedrington (Atlantic) 10-4 won by decision over Sam Lungrin (Kearney) 12-2 (Dec 8-1)
215
- 1st Place Match - Mason Koehler (Glenwood) 14-0 won by decision over Joe Kruse (Totino-Grace) 10-1 (Dec 9-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Blaise Baughman (Blair) 12-1 won by decision over Ryan Boehle (Grand Island) 9-2 (Dec 4-1)
- 5th Place Match - Colton Tucker (Lincoln East) 11-3 won by decision over Jadyn Baum (Washburn Rural HS) 10-2 (Dec 4-0)
285
- 1st Place Match - Preston Wagner (Fremont) 12-0 won by major decision over Drake Buthe (Glenwood) 14-1 (MD 10-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) 8-1 won by decision over Benjamin Traw (Blue Valley Southwest) 4-2 (Dec 9-5)
- 5th Place Match - Dominic Baggiani (Millard West) 11-3 won by decision over Mason Mostek (Bennington) 9-3 (Dec 11-6)