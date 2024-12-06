Decorah girls wrestling out front after opening day of Donnybrook
CORALVILLE - Decorah leads the girls team standings after the opening day of the Donnybrook wrestling event here held inside the Xtream Arena.
The Vikings racked up 250.5 points, holding a 51.5-point advantage over Raccoon River-Northwest. Waverly-Shell Rock is third followed by Ankeny and Apple Valley out of Minnesota.
Finals in all 14 weight classes are set and will be competed on Friday along with placing matches out to ninth and 10th.
Two wrestlers on Thursday scored five falls in Hannah Huza of Hortonville and Lily Baker from Freedom. Eight more had four falls including Jammie Krah from Ankeny, Lilly Stough of Waverly-Shell Rock, Mackenzie Childers from Cedar Rapids Prairie, Kate Seery of Linn-Mar and Ava Trende from New Hampton.
Angelina Gochis of Maple Park had three technical falls in just 3:50 of mat time while Cassidy McCallister of Raccoon River-Northwest and Martha Willard from Iowa City High each recorded two.
Charlotte Smith from Bettendorf and Grace Laird of Joliet both picked up 10-second falls for the quickest of the day while Seery, Stough and Andrea Quinones from Apple Valley all scored 42 points for their teams.
Heaven Jobe from Liberty had the most match points at 23 while Denver’s Lilli Cooper is in the finals after coming in as the No. 29 seed.
Ankeny picked up 28 pins as a team with Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah each recording 23.
Here is a look at the finals by weight class:
2024 GIRLS DAN GABLE DONNYBROOK CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
100 Pounds
Chloe Sheffield, Decorah vs. Lilly Breeden, Liberty
105 Pounds
Violet Diaz, Denver vs. Sandy Breeden, Liberty
110 Pounds
Zoey Dempsey, New Lenox vs. Angelina Gochis, Maple Park
115 Pounds
Maggie Olson, Albert Lea vs. Kate Seery, Linn-Mar
120 Pounds
Qendresa Selmani, Bettendorf vs. Lilli Cooper, Denver
125 Pounds
Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley vs. Camille Schult, Waverly-Shell Rock
130 Pounds
Calista Rodish, Raccoon River-Northwest vs. Mackenzie Childers, Cedar Rapids Prairie
135 Pounds
Mariaha Benedict, Fort Dodge vs. Lilly Stough, Waverly-Shell Rock
140 Pounds
Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley vs. Chloe Sanders, Vinton-Shellsburg
145 Pounds
Anastasia Simon, Decorah vs. Eve Skrocki, Dubuque Wahlert
155 Pounds
Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley vs. Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock
170 Pounds
Gracie Pinckney, Mount Vernon vs. Addeline Graser, Omaha Westside
190 Pounds
Leah Stewart, Charles City vs. Libby Dix, Mount Vernon
235 Pounds
Madysen Lippe, Decorah vs. Reese Baxter, Raccoon River-Northwest