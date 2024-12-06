High School

Decorah girls wrestling out front after opening day of Donnybrook

Decorah leads stacked field at the Donnybrook with 250.5 points

Dana Becker

Fort Dodge's Mariaha Benedict (left) reached the finals at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Thursday in Coralville.
Fort Dodge's Mariaha Benedict (left) reached the finals at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Thursday in Coralville. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

CORALVILLE - Decorah leads the girls team standings after the opening day of the Donnybrook wrestling event here held inside the Xtream Arena.

The Vikings racked up 250.5 points, holding a 51.5-point advantage over Raccoon River-Northwest. Waverly-Shell Rock is third followed by Ankeny and Apple Valley out of Minnesota.

Finals in all 14 weight classes are set and will be competed on Friday along with placing matches out to ninth and 10th. 

Two wrestlers on Thursday scored five falls in Hannah Huza of Hortonville and Lily Baker from Freedom. Eight more had four falls including Jammie Krah from Ankeny, Lilly Stough of Waverly-Shell Rock, Mackenzie Childers from Cedar Rapids Prairie, Kate Seery of Linn-Mar and Ava Trende from New Hampton.

Angelina Gochis of Maple Park had three technical falls in just 3:50 of mat time while Cassidy McCallister of Raccoon River-Northwest and Martha Willard from Iowa City High each recorded two.

Charlotte Smith from Bettendorf and Grace Laird of Joliet both picked up 10-second falls for the quickest of the day while Seery, Stough and Andrea Quinones from Apple Valley all scored 42 points for their teams. 

Heaven Jobe from Liberty had the most match points at 23 while Denver’s Lilli Cooper is in the finals after coming in as the No. 29 seed. 

Ankeny picked up 28 pins as a team with Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah each recording 23. 

Here is a look at the finals by weight class:

2024 GIRLS DAN GABLE DONNYBROOK CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

100 Pounds

Chloe Sheffield, Decorah vs. Lilly Breeden, Liberty

105 Pounds

Violet Diaz, Denver vs. Sandy Breeden, Liberty

110 Pounds

Zoey Dempsey, New Lenox vs. Angelina Gochis, Maple Park

115 Pounds

Maggie Olson, Albert Lea vs. Kate Seery, Linn-Mar

120 Pounds

Qendresa Selmani, Bettendorf vs. Lilli Cooper, Denver

125 Pounds

Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley vs. Camille Schult, Waverly-Shell Rock

130 Pounds

Calista Rodish, Raccoon River-Northwest vs. Mackenzie Childers, Cedar Rapids Prairie

135 Pounds

Mariaha Benedict, Fort Dodge vs. Lilly Stough, Waverly-Shell Rock

140 Pounds

Cassandra Gonzales, Apple Valley vs. Chloe Sanders, Vinton-Shellsburg

145 Pounds

Anastasia Simon, Decorah vs. Eve Skrocki, Dubuque Wahlert

155 Pounds

Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley vs. Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock

170 Pounds

Gracie Pinckney, Mount Vernon vs. Addeline Graser, Omaha Westside

190 Pounds

Leah Stewart, Charles City vs. Libby Dix, Mount Vernon

235 Pounds

Madysen Lippe, Decorah vs. Reese Baxter, Raccoon River-Northwest

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa