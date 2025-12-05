Champions Crowned As Girls Portion Of Donnybrook Concludes
One of the first big high school wrestling tournaments of the year is currently in full swing, as the Dan Gable Donnybrook saw the conclusion of the girls portion of the event on Friday.
For three days, many of the best high school wrestlers in the country battle it out for bragging rights from Coralville, Iowa and the Xtream Arena. The girls tournament started on Thursday while the boys will begin Friday and finish up on Saturday.
State champions, finalists and medalists from several states will square off with one another over multiple rounds of action.
Gable, who led the University of Iowa wrestling program to 15 NCAA Division I national championships, says on the official website for the meet, “This tournament has my name on it. So you better come to compete.”
Along with several of the top teams in Iowa girls high school wrestling, schools from Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Nebraska are in attendance.
Abigail Peterson, Cassidy Mcallister, Katie Biscoglia Kicked Off Finals With Wins
The first final featured a meeting of nationally-ranked wrestlers in Denver’s Abigail Peterson and Lilly Breeden of Liberty. Peterson, just a freshman, scored a fall over the senior in 5:59 to cap her run at 100 pounds.
Joining Peterson atop the podium from Iowa high school teams were Cassidy Mcallister of Raccoon River-Northwest, as she scored gold with a fall over fellow Iowan Sophia Calpito of Charles City in just 55 seconds.
Mcallister’s teammate, Katie Biscoglia, made it 3-for-3 to open the meet with champions from Iowa when she earned an 8-0 major decision over Mara Vanderpool from Omaha West
Several More Iowans Claimed Donnybrook Titles, Made Finals
At 115 pounds, New Lenox’s Zoe Dempsey topped Mount Vernon’s Kiersten Swart for the title, ending the run for Iowa. Angelina Gochis from Maple Park topped AP/GC’s Grace Storjohann in the finals with a technical fall.
Denver’s Lilli Cooper, Brielle Parke from Linn-Mar, Calista Rodish from Raccoon River-Northwest and Ana Simon of Decorah.
Parke won an all-Iowa final by besting Mariaha Benedict from Fort Dodge, as did Simon with a win over Amalia Djoumessi of Waverly-Shell Rock.
Other champions from non-Iowa schools include Madilyn Peach of Milton, Makayla Faulkner of Bashor-Linwood, Cassy Gonzalez of Apple Valley, Izzy Renfro of Bashor-Linwood and Alexis Stinson from Liberty.
Raccoon River-Northwest held of a late run by Basehor-Linwood for team gold, as Cedar Rapids Prairie was third. South Tama, Ankeny, Algona, Linn-Mar, Decorah, Omaha Westside and Apple Valley rounded out the Top 10.
2025 Dan Gable Donnybrook Girls Results
100
- 1st Place Match - Abigail Peterson (Denver) 8-0 won by fall over Lilly Breeden (Liberty) 4-1 (Fall 5:59)
- 3rd Place Match - Alex Gregorio-perez (DeKalb) 8-1 won by fall over Piper Phillips (Mason City) 12-2 (Fall 1:44)
- 5th Place Match - Mya Van beek (Raccoon River-Northwest) 11-1 won by tech fall over Mckenzie Steinke (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 6-3 (TF-1.5 3:38 (17-0))
105
- 1st Place Match - Cassidy Mccallister (Raccoon River-Northwest) 12-0 won by fall over Sophia Calpito (Charles City) 18-1 (Fall 0:55)
- 3rd Place Match - Lainie Galvan (Basehor-Linwood HS) 4-1 won by fall over Marie Burns (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 8-7 (Fall 2:41)
- 5th Place Match - Janiah Slaughter (Huntley) 8-1 won by fall over Mara Davis (Algona) 14-3 (Fall 0:17)
110
- 1st Place Match - Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest) 13-0 won by major decision over Mara Vanderpool (Omaha Westside Girls) 4-1 (MD 8-0)
- 3rd Place Match - Lauren Watson (Ankeny) 6-2 won by fall over Olivia Hernandez (Bettendorf) 7-4 (Fall 1:27)
- 5th Place Match - Kate Martin (Mount Vernon) 11-1 won by fall over Jayva Gomez (South Tama) 7-5 (Fall 3:46)
115
- 1st Place Match - Zoe Dempsey (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 9-0 won by fall over Kiersten Swart (Mount Vernon) 4-1 (Fall 2:33)
- 3rd Place Match - Violet Diaz (Denver) 13-2 won by decision over Kate Seery (Linn-Mar) 11-2 (Dec 6-3)
- 5th Place Match - Greenley Grell (Central DeWitt) 15-1 won by tech fall over Delaney Locke (Basehor-Linwood HS) 3-2 (TF-1.5 2:35 (17-2))
120
- 1st Place Match - Angelina Gochis (Maple Park (Kaneland)) 5-0 won by tech fall over Grace Storjohann (AP/GC) 11-2 (TF-1.5 4:08 (19-4))
- 3rd Place Match - Erica Irvine (Don Bosco) 11-1 won by decision over Devlynn Albrecht (Milton) 4-2 (Dec 11-5)
- 5th Place Match - Chloe Adamson (Linn-Mar) 12-2 won by decision over Veronica Skibicki (Lockport (Twp.)) 5-4 (Dec 5-1)
125
- 1st Place Match - Madilyn Peach (Milton) 5-0 won by fall over Andrea Quinones (Apple Valley) 6-1 (Fall 1:15)
- 3rd Place Match - Ruby Roof (Algona) 17-1 won by fall over Nesa Selmani (Bettendorf) 12-2 (Fall 3:21)
- 5th Place Match - Camille Schult (Waverly-Shell Rock) 12-1 won by major decision over Karlie Kruse (Ankeny) 9-4 (MD 13-5)
130
- 1st Place Match - Lilli Cooper (Denver) 9-0 won by fall over Mckenzie Spaay (Hortonville) 5-1 (Fall 1:52)
- 3rd Place Match - Ellie Hancock (Raccoon River-Northwest) 11-3 won by decision over Aubrie Rohrbacher (Huntley) 6-2 (Dec 3-1)
- 5th Place Match - Trudy Haag (Ankeny) 10-3 won by fall over Carleigh Arjes (Mason City) 9-5 (Fall 3:07)
135
- 1st Place Match - Brielle Parke (Linn-Mar) 12-1 won by fall over Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge) 17-1 (Fall 1:02)
- 3rd Place Match - Hannah Huza (Hortonville) 4-1 won by fall over Ireland Dyer (Omaha Westside Girls) 3-2 (Fall 1:28)
- 5th Place Match - Cecelia Gryp (Williamsburg) 13-4 won by fall over Sophie Glaser (New Hampton) 11-3 (Fall 3:42)
140
- 1st Place Match - Calista Rodish (Raccoon River-Northwest) 13-0 won by decision over Claudia Heeney (Lockport (Twp.)) 7-1 (Dec 6-1)
- 3rd Place Match - Stella Pettitt (Freedom) 4-1 won by decision over Jammie Krah (Ankeny) 9-3 (Dec 9-7)
- 5th Place Match - Maylee Rucker (South Tama) 11-2 won by fall over Addilyn Moses (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 10-4 (Fall 2:43)
145
- 1st Place Match - Makayla Faulkner (Basehor-Linwood HS) 4-0 won by decision over Luisa Meade (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 13-3 (Dec 9-2)
- 3rd Place Match - Natalie Keller (Raccoon River-Northwest) 10-2 won by decision over Clara Meyer (Lee`s Summit) 3-2 (Dec 2-0)
- 5th Place Match - Ella Giertuga (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 7-1 won by fall over Valerie Altenhofen (Williamsburg) 9-3 (Fall 3:01)
155
- 1st Place Match - Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley) 5-0 won by decision over Lauren Luzum (Decorah) 14-2 (Dec 7-1)
- 3rd Place Match - Regan Jensen (Algona) 17-1 won by fall over Shaona Emmanuel (Iowa City High) 11-2 (Fall 4:48)
- 5th Place Match - Marlee Peyton (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 13-5 won by fall over Falasteen Shalabi (Basehor-Linwood HS) 3-2 (Fall 4:37)
170
- 1st Place Match - Ana Simon (Decorah) 16-0 won by fall over Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) 12-1 (Fall 4:23)
- 3rd Place Match - Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley) 5-1 won by decision over Autumn Elsbury (South Tama) 10-2 (Dec 9-6)
- 5th Place Match - Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon) 4-1 won by fall over Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside Girls) 3-2 (Fall 4:42)
190
- 1st Place Match - Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood HS) 5-0 won by fall over Zoe Hamilton (Bettendorf) 10-1 (Fall 1:04)
- 3rd Place Match - Reagan Haynes (Algona) 15-2 won by fall over Sophie Kelner (Lockport (Twp.)) 5-3 (Fall 1:46)
- 5th Place Match - Divine Akili (Linn-Mar) 10-2 won by fall over Ellie Callahan (Mid-Prairie) 11-3 (Fall 1:12)
235
- 1st Place Match - Alexis Stinson (Liberty) 4-0 won by fall over Kinley Jimenez (South Tama) 9-2 (Fall 1:48)
- 3rd Place Match - Emelia Reyes (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) 11-1 won by fall over Mady Lippe (Decorah) 11-3 (Fall 5:22)
- 5th Place Match - Macy RA Barber (Omaha Westside Girls) 3-1 won by fall over Mila Carnahan (Apple Valley) 3-2 (Fall 1:47)