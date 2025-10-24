Don Bosco Iowa High School State Wrestling Champ Commits
A two-time defending Iowa high school wrestling state champion has made his college decision.
Don Bosco High School’s Dawson Youngblut offered up his verbal commitment to the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Tom Brands. Youngblut is one of the top wrestlers in the Class of 2027.
“I am blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa,” Youngblut posted on social media. “Where I will continue my academic and athletic career. Huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”
Dawson Youngblut Honors Family Member with Commitment
Youngblut saved his commitment day for a special occasion, honoring his grandfather.
“Today is my grandfather’s heavenly birthday,” he wrote. “I know he is watching over me and protecting me. Happy birthday Grandpa.”
In his two seasons competing for the Dons, one of the premier wrestling programs in all of Iowa, Youngblut has gone 81-1, including a 43-0 mark last year competing at 138 pounds. He was named a finalist for the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award.
Iowa Getting Key Wrestler in Class of 2027
Along with his two state wrestling championships, Youngblut was a runner-up at Fargo in the 16U Greco-Roman division and also took sixth earlier this year at the Super 32 Challenge in South Carolina competing at 138 pounds.
Don Bosco has won state duals and state traditional team titles with Youngblut in the lineup each of the past two seasons, and the Dons will be favored to do so once again this winter with the likes of Hayden Schwab, Hendrix Schwab and others joining him in the lineup.
Youngblut is the second commitment in the Class of 2027 for the Hawkeyes and Brands, joning Sonny Amato, a state champion out of New Jersey.