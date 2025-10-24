High School

Don Bosco Iowa High School State Wrestling Champ Commits

Dawson Youngblut gives his verbal commitment to Tom Brands, Iowa

Dana Becker

Don Bosco's Dawson Youngblut wins over Alburnett's Preston Klostermann at 138 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Don Bosco's Dawson Youngblut wins over Alburnett's Preston Klostermann at 138 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-time defending Iowa high school wrestling state champion has made his college decision.

Don Bosco High School’s Dawson Youngblut offered up his verbal commitment to the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Tom Brands. Youngblut is one of the top wrestlers in the Class of 2027.

“I am blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Iowa,” Youngblut posted on social media. “Where I will continue my academic and athletic career. Huge thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

Dawson Youngblut Honors Family Member with Commitment

Youngblut saved his commitment day for a special occasion, honoring his grandfather.

“Today is my grandfather’s heavenly birthday,” he wrote. “I know he is watching over me and protecting me. Happy birthday Grandpa.”

In his two seasons competing for the Dons, one of the premier wrestling programs in all of Iowa, Youngblut has gone 81-1, including a 43-0 mark last year competing at 138 pounds. He was named a finalist for the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award.

Iowa Getting Key Wrestler in Class of 2027

Along with his two state wrestling championships, Youngblut was a runner-up at Fargo in the 16U Greco-Roman division and also took sixth earlier this year at the Super 32 Challenge in South Carolina competing at 138 pounds.

Don Bosco has won state duals and state traditional team titles with Youngblut in the lineup each of the past two seasons, and the Dons will be favored to do so once again this winter with the likes of Hayden Schwab, Hendrix Schwab and others joining him in the lineup.

Youngblut is the second commitment in the Class of 2027 for the Hawkeyes and Brands, joning Sonny Amato, a state champion out of New Jersey.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

