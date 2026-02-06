Former Iowa High School Football Standout Elected To NFL Hall Of Fame
A former Iowa high school football standout, who went on to become a record-setting running back in the NFL, has been elected to the hall of fame.
Roger Craig, a graduate of Davenport Central High School, is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Craig’s family relocated to Davenport, Iowa after he was born, as the future three-time Super Bowl champion would play alongside Jamie Williams, an NFL veteran, at Davenport Central.
Roger Craig Helped Lead Davenport Central To State Football Title
As a senior, Craig rushed for 1,565 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on his way to being named an All-American. He helped Davenport Central to the 1976 Iowa high school football state championship, going undefeated for the school’s lone title.
In his final high school football game, Craig rushed for 353 yards and scored four touchdowns. He was also an Iowa high school state wrestling qualifier and won multiple medals at the Iowa high school state track and field championships, highlighted by a record that still stands in the 110-meter hurdles.
Following graduation, Craig enrolled at Nebraska, rushing for 2,446 yards with 26 touchdowns in three seasons. He formed a backfield with Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier under legendary head coach Tom Osbourne.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Was Immediately Placed In NFL Starting Lineup
The San Francisco 49ers selected Craig in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft, placing him immediately in the starting lineup alongside Joe Montana. Craig had 12 total touchdowns as a rookie, as the 49ers reached the NFC Championship.
Craig became the first NFL player to run for over 1,000 yards and record over 1,000 yards receiving the season after winning his first Super Bowl. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988, helping San Francisco to another Super Bowl title.
In Super Bowl XXIII, Craig had 71 yards rushing and 101 yards receiving, becoming the first running back to have 100 yards receiving in the game. He had over 100 yards from scrimmage in Super Bowl XXIV.
Roger Craig Has Been Named To Multiple Hall Of Fames
Craig finished his NFL career with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, recording 8,189 yards on the ground and another 4,911 yards in the air with 56 rushing touchdowns and 17 receiving TDs. In the postseason, he had another 841 yards rushing and 271 yards receiving with nine total scores.
Along with his latest NFL honor, Craig was enshrined in the Quad City Sports Hall of Fame, the Davenport Central High School Hall of Honor, the Des Moines Register’s Sunday Register Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.