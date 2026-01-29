Former Iowa High School Football Standouts Perform Well At Shrine Bowl
Two former Iowa high school football standouts capped off their college football careers by taking part in the 10st East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday night. The game took place from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, airing live on NFL Network.
Karson Sharar from Iowa Falls-Alden High School and Kaden Wetjen of Williamsburg High School were on the West squad that earned a 21-17 victory. Both played for the Iowa Hawkeyes this past fall.
Big Day For Former Iowa High School Prep Standouts At Shrine Bowl
Sharar recorded a team-high five tackles, with three of those being solo stops. He also defended a pass and had two tackle assists on special teams.
At Iowa Falls-Alden, Sharar was a multi-year standout on both sides of the football. He recorded 81 tackles as a senior while racking up 1,325 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. He also went over 1,100 all-purpose yards as a junior while earning all-state status on the basketball court.
For the Hawkeyes, Sharar was the leading tackler this past fall, registering 83 total stops, including 42 solos. He had four sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended.
Kaden Wetjen Helped Draft Stock With Strong Week
Wetjen caught two passes for 11 yards, had a 20-yard punt return and added a 24-yard kickoff return to his day.
While competing at Williamsburg, Wetjen was all-state as a running back after earning the same honor as a wide receiver during his junior season. He helped the Raiders to 28 wins, reaching the Iowa high school football state playoffs all four years.
Wetjen finished his prep career with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior, recording a total of 47 touchdowns and 19 interceptions for his three years.
At Iowa, Wetjen caught 20 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 79 yards and two more scores. He also returned three punts back for touchdowns and a kickoff for another.