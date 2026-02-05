Mac Jones Hopes to Follow Sam Darnold's Path, Land NFL Starting Job

Mac Jones started out his NFL career as a starter for the Patriots. He didn’t necessarily have the success he and fans hoped for while in New England, so he’s since moved on to fill in as a backup quarterback for the Jaguars and 49ers the past two seasons.

Jones was able to start in eight games and play in 11 total during the 2025 season as Brock Purdy dealt with injury. He posted a 5–3 record as a starter and made headlines for looking somewhat like his old self while in San Francisco.

The quarterback is heading into the final year of the two-year deal he signed with the 49ers, and his name has popped up in a few trade talks for him to land elsewhere to potentially be a starter again. Jones has heard the chatter, and he’s welcoming the trade talk as he believes he can be a starter in the NFL again.

“I’ve proven I can be a starter,” Jones told The Insiders this week. “I’ve proven I can be a starter in multiple different spots. I have 50-plus starts or whatever. I know how to do it, but it’s also a business. I understand both sides of it.

“...It’s definitely motivating for me,” Jones continued. “I feel I can do that. I have my swag back, and I feel like that’s important for me. I can go out there and win games for whoever.”

Jones could possibly revamp his NFL career like Sam Darnold has done in Seattle. Darnold, a starter turned backup turned starter again, will be competing in the Super Bowl this weekend thanks to his dominant season with the Seahawks. Coincidentally, Darnold played one year for the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan, similarly to how Jones has already, and there’s been some comparisons drawn between the two quarterbacks. Could Jones follow Darnold’s path?

“I get asked that a lot. Everyone’s journey is so different,” Jones said. “I feel like I’ve watched him in interviews, and he does say that learning from Kyle and Brock really changed his career. I see why now. I’ve learned so much this year.”

We’ll see if Jones remains in San Francisco for another year behind Purdy or if he lands elsewhere, possibly to get a starter job, this offseason.

