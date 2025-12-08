Former Iowa High School Wrestling Standout Honored By ACC
A former Iowa high school wrestling standout has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Wrestler of the Week.
Gable Porter, a graduate of Underwood High School, was recognized by the ACC following a victory in a dual with Bloomsburg. Porter, a redshirt sophomore for the Cavaliers, scored the fall in 2:14 to improve to 5-0 in dual matches and 9-1 on the season.
The pin was the third of Porter’s career at Virginia and the first of the season. He has now earned six bonus-point victories among his nine wins, including five major decisions.
Gable Porter Has Been Key Piece In Virginia's Wrestling Lineup
Porter posted a 9-9 record last year competing for the Cavaliers at 133 pounds after taking a redshirt as a freshman. He posted a 10-5 record competing mostly unattached as a newcomer, though he did go 2-1 in duals.
During the 2023-24 season, Porter was third at the Mountaineer Invitational and fifth at the Southeast Open, winning a match at the Midlands Championships. He was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.
Along with his nine wins as a sophomore, Porter put together a strong 7-4 record in dual action, including a 3-3 mark in the ACC. He won a pair of matches at the Southern Scuffle and knocked off a ranked wrestler in a dual with North Dakota State.
Underwood Star Was Three-Time Iowa High School State Champion
At Underwood, Porter was a three-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion and four-time finalist. He committed to the Cavaliers in 2022 over offers from schools such as Nebraska, Missouri and Northern Iowa.
Going into his senior season, Porter had lost just once in 85 matches with a pair of state titles already on his resume and a silver. He finished off his incredible career scoring a first period fall to win his third championships, giving him 141 career wins in the process.
Several Iowa Ties On Virginia Wrestling Roster
Virginia has several former Iowa high school wrestling standouts on the roster, including assistant coaches Travis Paulson and Trent Paulson. They were both state champions at Lewis Central before strong careers with Iowa State.
Porter’s former Underwood teammate Nick Hamilton is on the roster for the Cavaliers, along with Waukee Northwest graduate Griffin Gammell.
The Cavaliers are next in action on Sunday, December 21 when they take on Hofstra, Bucknell and Morgan State in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania for a quadrangular. They remain in Pennsylvania to face Penn to close out 2025.
The Southern Scuffle along with ACC dual action will lead Porter and Virginia into the ACC Championships on Sunday, March 8 in Blacksburg, Virginia. The NCAA Championships take place March 19-21 in Cleveland, Ohio.