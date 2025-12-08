Iowa High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
The first week of the Iowa high school boys basketball season is in the books, and if it is any indication, we are in for another incredible year of action.
Waukee Northwest remains atop the state power rankings following a pair of victories. They are immediately followed by Cedar Falls and Waukee from 4A, as Storm Lake and ADM of 3A complete the Top 5.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa boys basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Waukee Northwest (Class 4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: After blasting Ankeny Centennial, the Wolves put up 81 in a win over Urbandale.
2. Cedar Falls (4A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: The Tigers rolled in a 71-32 win over Waterloo East to open the year.
3. Waukee (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: Wins over Des Moines Hoover and Johnston have the Warriors 2-0 to start.
4. Storm Lake (3A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: Jaidyn Coon and the Tornadoes are allowing just 37 points and averaging 81 to begin the season.
5. ADM (3A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Neither Dallas Center-Grimes or North Polk could slow the Tigers down.
6. Sioux City East (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: A pair of close calls have both resulted in wins for Sioux City east.
7. Dowling Catholic (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: Fresh off a 5A title in football, the Maroons have started strong on the court, besting Urbandale and Des Moines Lincoln.
8. Dubuque Senior (4A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: The Rams have yet to hit the court vs. an Iowa school.
9. Ankeny (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Hawks earned a big win over rival Ankeny Centennial after getting by defending 4A champion Valley earlier in the week.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 14
Last Week: The Saints, who also won a football title just a few short weeks ago, handled Waverly-Shell Rock, 58-33.
11. Clear Lake (3A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 15
12. St. Edmond (1A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 16
13. Unity Christian (2A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 17
14. Kuemper Catholic (2A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: No. 18
15. Aplington-Parkersburg (2A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 19
16. Woodbine (1A, 3-0)
Previous Rank: No. 21
17. Ames (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 24
18. Ballard (3A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: No. 25
19. Iowa City West (4A, 1-1)
Previous Rank: No. 12
20. Linn-Mar (4A, 0-1)
Previous Rank: No. 8
21. Grand View Christian (2A, 0-2)
Previous Rank: No. 9
22. Boyden-Hull (1A, 1-1)
Previous Rank: No. 20
23. North Scott (4A, 1-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
24. Des Moines Roosevelt (4A, 2-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4A, 0-1)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Dropped out: No. 22 West Des Moines Valley; No. 23 Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Others receiving votes: Lewis Central; Indianola; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; MOC-Floyd Valley.