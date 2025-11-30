Iowa Boys High School Wrestling: Returning State Champions, Medalists
Several champions set to return in Iowa high school wrestling this year
Iowa high school wrestling has become a monster within itself, selling out the state championships year after year while producing high-level talent that has gone on to much success at the next level.
This current group of wrestlers are no different, as several state champions return from last year along with numerous other placewinners.
Here is a look at those returning state medalists from the 2025 Iowa high school state wrestling championships on the boys side.
Wrestlers are listed with the school they competed for in 2024-25.
Iowa Boys High School State Wrestling Returning Medalists
Class 3A
Champions
- Eddy Woody, Southeast Polk
- Nico DeSalvo, Southeast Polk
- Jake Knight, Bettendorf
- Mac Crosson, Indianola
- Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk
- Maximus Dhabolt, Ankeny Centennial
- Jaxon Miller, Carlisle
- Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge
Finalists
- Cruz Gannon, Dowling Catholic
- Alexander Pierce, Iowa City West
- Cale Vandermark, Ankeny Centennial
- Wil Oberbroeckling, Southeast Polk
- Lincoln Jipp, Bettendorf
- Brady Hagen, Dowling Catholic
Other Medalists
- Abe Heysinger, Dubuque Hempstead
- Chase Watkinson, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Isaac Beirman, Johnston
- Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest
- Oliver Lange, West Des Moines Valley
- Weston Porter, Lewis Central
- Jack Wallukait, Dowling Catholic
- Benjamin Walsh, Ankeny
- Joey Cahill, Waukee Northwest
- Kipton Lewis, Waverly-Shell Rock
- Mat Prine, Southeast Polk
- Matthew Tran, Iowa City West
- Sylvester Kotoe, Waterloo West
- Caleb Arroyo, Urbandale
- Kyler Simons, Dowling Catholic
- Stoney Wood, Indianola
- Ajay Braddock, Boone
- Calvin Rathjen, Ankeyn
- Cody Trevino, Bettendorf
- Nicholas Wise, Marshalltown
- Ethan Sodergren, Ankeny Centennial
- Trenton Byers, Council Bluffs Lincoln
- Elijah Blewitt, Indianola
- Parker Casey, Johnston
- Brady Rissman, Western Dubuque
- Kash Johnson, Ankeny
- Nolan Fellers, Bondurant-Farrar
- Joe Hirsch, Western Dubuque
- Cole Green, North Scott
- Tyde Nelsen, Dallas Center-Grimes
- Landon Bell, Iowa City Liberty
- Philip Jacobs, Linn-Mar
- Louden Bloxham, Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Brayden Koester, Bettendorf
- Trey Feist, North Scott
- Paxton Blanchard, Lewis Central
- Andy Franke, Muscatine
- Raphael Etuma, Iowa City High
- Camden Smith, Dubuque Hempstead
- Henry Mohr, Waukee Northwest
- Joe Constable, Fort Dodge
- Cary Cox, Pleasant Valley
Class 2A
Champions
- Dylan Williamson, Van Meter
- Urijah Courter, West Marshall
- Jase Jaspers, Mount Vernon
- Mason Koehler, Glenwood
Finalists
- Slater Thomas, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Simon Bettis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Easton Enyeart, Ballard
- Carter Schmauss, Crestwood
- Carter Cajthaml, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
- Landen Davis, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Tucker Wheeler, PCM
- Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
- Lucas Feuerbach, Solon
Other Medalists
- Coy Mehlert, Union LaPorte City
- Jackson Parmater, Vinton-Shellsburg
- Charlie Boelman, North Polk
- Kohen Dietzenbach, Burlington Notre Dame
- Riker DeWitt, Williamsburg
- Mitchell Williams, Crestwood
- Cael McCabe, Fairfield
- Kolbe Hansen, Iowa Falls-Alden
- Rowan Berndt, Burlington Notre Dame
- Bryce Oostenink, Sioux Center
- Carl Shew, North Butler-Clarksville
- Linden Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Colt Boyles, Burlington Notre Dame
- Jon Gonzalez, West Marshall
- Eli Edfors, Central DeWitt
- Judah Gurwell, Winterset
- Gage Spurgeon, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Kaydin Jones, Union LaPorte City
- Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Adrian Phetxoumphone, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Kaiden Parker, Oskalooa
- Mason Avila, Decorah
- Cain Rodgers, North Fayette Valley
- Jaxson Lundgren, North Fayette Valley
- Jayden Bucknell, New Hampton/Turkey Valley
- Ben Walsh, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Chase Krantz, Davenport Assumption
- Mikey Ryan, Mount Vernon
- Hudson Scranton, Anamosa
- Jax Jensen, Winterset
- Kael Cook, Burlington Notre Dame
- Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake
- Kaden Wiele, West Liberty
- Hayden Schafer, Eagle Grove
- William Fullhart, Decorah
- Degan Miller, Greene County
- Christopher Meyer, Independence
- Olyver Fuller, Camanche
- Brock Mulder, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Maximus Purdy, Davenport Assumption
- Braylen Bieber, Independence
- Kyler Crow, Mediapolis
- Charlie Campbell, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Blake Mathew, West Delaware
- Broedy Hendricks, Humboldt
- Brendan Lamfers, Sioux Center
- Thomas Sexton, Decorah
- Parker Jordan, Oskaloosa
- Carson Grier, Williamsburg
- Maxwell Azzaline, Davenport Assumption
Class 1A
Champions
- Kaiden Belinsky, Don Bosco
- Hendrix Schwab, Don Bosco
- Hayden Schwab, Don Bosco
- Gavin Landers, Denver
- Dawson Youngblut, Don Bosco
- Blake Fox, Osage
- Boden White, Denver
- Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley
Finalists
- Ian Maize, WACO
- Liam Adlfinger, Wilton
- Drew Anderson, Riverside
- Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
- Ethan Christoffer, Don Bosco
- Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah
- Gatlin Rogers, Wilton
Other Medalists
- Ethan Humphrey, West Branch
- Carver Hinz, Jesup
- Karson Wuebker, South Central Calhoun
- Jaxson Page, Alta-Aurelia
- Crosby Yoder, Logan-Magnolia
- Conner Morrow, Akron-Westfield
- Jensen Dyer, Martensdale-St. Marys
- Cael Stricker, Lisbon
- Atlee Dewitt, Alburnett
- Jack Border, Hinton
- Cooper Hinz, Jesup
- Owen Henriksen, Alburnett
- Jesse Burton, Westwood
- Mason Shirk, Wilton
- Riley Watts, Lawton-Bronson
- Ryan Bahnson, West Lyon
- Blake Irvin, Don Bosco
- Brayden Scheffers, Interstate 35
- Matthew Mintle, Lynnville-Sully
- Aydan Groom, North Mahaska
- Aidan Timm, Belle Plaine
- Gavin Wiig, Woodbury Central
- Dustin Van Oort, West Sioux
- Gabriel Brisker, Wilton
- Cohen Wolford, Wapello
- Ryan Groom, North Mahaska
- Caleb Swedin, GTRA
- Tully Wood, Wayne
- Kaden Lange, Jesup
- Chance Hoyt, Iowa Valley
- Teague Smith, West Hancock
- Dawson Beyer, Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Preston Hunter, Beckman Catholic
- Boston Peters, Westwood
- Zane Mullenix, Pleasantville
- Holden Koele, Woodbury Central
- Kyle Kuboushek, South Winneshiek
- Jackson Kounkel, Hinton
- Cooper Gates, West Branch
- Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett
- Gavin Muller, Osage
- Jackson Verschoo, Woodbury Central
- Ryan Wirtz, Emmetsburg
- Dax Youngblut, Jesup
- Kyler Sallis, Don Bosco
- Braxton Plants, Montezuma
- Carter Wright, Woodbury Central
- Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett
- Kamdyn Kraklio, Durant
- Logan Lashbrook, Janesville
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published