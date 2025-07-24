Former Iowa Prep, UNI Wrestler Returns to Panthers
Cael Happel has been hired as the new director of operations for Northern Iowa’s wrestling program, the school announced.
Cael Happel Starred on The Mat at Libson High and Northern Iowa
Happel, a former Lisbon High School standout, spent five seasons competing for the Panthers. He will continue to work with UNI head coach Doug Schwab in a new role.
“I’ve loved UNI since I first stepped foot on campus as a student-athlete,” Happel said. “I couldn’t be more excited to stick around and help give back to a program and a university that shaped me into the man I am today.”
Happel Will Oversee Day-to-Day Operations of The UNI Wrestling Program
Part of Happel’s position will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the wrestling program including budgeting, equipment, team travel, NCAA compliance and recruiting.
Four-Time Iowa State Champ Won 218 Matches in High School and 85 in College
Happel added his name to the exclusive four-time state champion club while wrestling in high school for Lisbon, compiling a record of 218-5 overall.
At UNI, Happel won 85 matches including the 141-pound Big 12 Conference title this past year. He finished fifth at the NCAA Championships, becoming an All-American.