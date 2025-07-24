High School

Former Iowa Prep, UNI Wrestler Returns to Panthers

Cael Happel has been hired as the Northern Iowa director of operations for wrestling

Dana Becker

Northern Iowa's Cael Happel has his hand raised after his match with Columbia's Matt Kazimir at 141 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. 230316 Ncaa S1 Wr 004 Jpg
Northern Iowa's Cael Happel has his hand raised after his match with Columbia's Matt Kazimir at 141 pounds during the first session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Cael Happel has been hired as the new director of operations for Northern Iowa’s wrestling program, the school announced.

Cael Happel Starred on The Mat at Libson High and Northern Iowa

Happel, a former Lisbon High School standout, spent five seasons competing for the Panthers. He will continue to work with UNI head coach Doug Schwab in a new role.

“I’ve loved UNI since I first stepped foot on campus as a student-athlete,” Happel said. “I couldn’t be more excited to stick around and help give back to a program and a university that shaped me into the man I am today.”

Happel Will Oversee Day-to-Day Operations of The UNI Wrestling Program

Part of Happel’s position will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the wrestling program including budgeting, equipment, team travel, NCAA compliance and recruiting.

Four-Time Iowa State Champ Won 218 Matches in High School and 85 in College

Happel added his name to the exclusive four-time state champion club while wrestling in high school for Lisbon, compiling a record of 218-5 overall. 

At UNI, Happel won 85 matches including the 141-pound Big 12 Conference title this past year. He finished fifth at the NCAA Championships, becoming an All-American.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

