Former Iowa State Commit Receives Offer From Matt Campbell, Penn State
In the wake of Matt Campbell’s decision to leave Ames and Iowa State for Happy Valley and Penn State, several players who had committed to Campbell and the Cyclones changed their minds.
One of those is top Class of 2027 Iowa high school football prospect Will Slagle of Grinnell High School.
Slagle, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman, opened up all avenues to discuss his future, as he told High School on SI.
Now, Slagle has Campbell back in the picture.
Penn State and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, who recruited Slagle to Iowa State and followed Campbell to Penn State, has kept in touch with Slagle. That came to the forefront on Thursday with an offer extended.
“After multiple conversations with (Clanton) I’m blessed to receive an offer from Penn State,” Slagle posted on social media.
Slagle committed to the Cyclones in November, just days before the early signing period kicked off. He holds over a dozen offers from schools such as Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Stanford and Wisconsin.
Grinnell's Will Slagle Considered One Of Top Prospects In Iowa High School Football
According to 247Sports, Slagle is the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2027 in the state of Iowa. Thye have him ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and the No. 198 player overall in the class.
The 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, which take into play several outlets, ranks Slagle third in the state of Iowa, 16th at his position and 319th overall.
Slagle suffered a foot injury prior to the start of his junior season. As a sophomore, he led the charge for an offense that had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 30 offensive touchdowns.
He also played on the defensive line as a sophomore for Grinnell, recording 10.5 tackles with one being for loss.