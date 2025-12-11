Nebraska High School Football Standouts Decommit From Iowa State
Two top Nebraska high school football standouts have decommitted from Iowa State following the coaching change with the program.
Amarion Jackson from Millard South High School and Bryson Williams of Omaha Westside High School were part of Matt Campbell’s Class of 2026 signees slated to help keep the Cyclones near the top of the Big 12 Conference.
However, Campbell took the Penn State head football coach position shortly after the early signing period started, leaving those recruits to make a decision. Iowa State immediately signed Jimmy Rogers, who previously coached at Washington State, to replace Campbell.
Nebraska High School Standouts Join Growing List Of Cyclones Leaving
Along with several players entering the transfer portal who were already at Iowa State including former Iowa high school standout Zay Robinson, both Jackson and Williams made the decision to open back up their recruitment.
Jackson, the No. 1 wide receiver for Alabama commit Jett Thomalla at Millard South, is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. According to 247Sports, he is the sixth-ranked player in Nebraska and the No. 117 wide receiver.
The 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings have him fifth in Nebraska, 121st at wide receiver and in the top 900 for all players in the Class of 2026.
Amarion Jackson Has Several Other Division I Offers
Jackson holds offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Nebraska.
This past fall, Jackson played in 10 games, helping the Patriots secure another Nebraska high school state football championship. He caught 50 passes for 966 yards, scoring 16 touchdowns.
For his career, Jackson caught 188 passes over four years and 42 games, recording 3,321 yards and 40 touchdowns. He broke 1,000 yards receiving as a sophomore and averaged almost 18 yards per reception.
Bryson Williams Ranked As One Of Top Safeties In Country
Williams, a 6-foot-4 safety, is considered the No. 10 player in Nebraska and the 104th-ranked safety. In the composite recruiting rankings, he is the sixth-ranked player in Nebraska, the No. 81 safety and in the top 1,000 for overall players.
Along with Iowa State, Williams holds offers from Vanderbilt, Washington State, Purdue, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Illinois, San Diego State, Lindenwood, North Dakota, Penn, Sacramento State and South Dakota State. 247Sports has both Vanderbilt and Penn State - who has yet to offer - as warm for acquiring his talents.
Williams and Omaha Westside were eliminated from the playoffs Millard South. He tallied 71 total tackles with six for loss this past year, picking off six passes while recording four passes defended.