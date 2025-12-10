Top Iowa High School Football Prospect Decommits From Iowa State
One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027 is back on the recruiting market.
Grinnell High School’s Will Slagle told High School on SI that he is “fully reopening my recruitment and will reevaluate schools.”
“I’m taking it day by day,” Slagle added.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder committed to Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell back in November before Campbell announced his decision to leave the Cyclones and sign with Penn State as its new head football coach.
Top Iowa High School OL Prospect Has Several Division I Offers
Slagle confirmed his decommitment on social media Tuesday. He currently holds 13 offers accoridng to 247Sports from Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern Stanford and Wisconsin.
The offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. They have him as the No. 10 interior lineman in the country and the No. 198 player overall.
In the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, Slagle is the third-ranked player in Iowa, 16th-ranked interior lineman and the No. 319 player.
Will Slagle: 'I Truly Believe God Is Opening New Doors For Me'
“After a lot of prayer and heartfelt conversations with my parents, coaches and closest friends, I’ve made the tough decision to decommit from Iowa State,” Slagle posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).” This was not easy as I have so much respect for the program and the fan base there. I want to give a special thank you to Coach Matt Campbell and Coach Ryan Clanton for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Cyclone.
“I truly believe God is opening new doors for me, and I’m trusting His plan for my future.”
Slagle suffered a foot injury before the regular season kicked off this past fall for Grinnell. During his sophomore season as a starter, the Tigers ran for 1,359 yards and scored 15 touchdowns on the ground while throwing for over 1,000 yards with 15 more scores.
He also spent time on the defensive side of the ball, making 10.5 tackles with one for loss.
Grinnell High School Football Prospect Keeping Iowa State On List
“I also want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me through this journey,” Slagle said. “Iowa State is still a school I’m considering, and I look forward to taking some time to get to know Coach Jimmy Rogers and the new coaching staff before making my final decision.
“With that being said I will be fully reopening my recruitment. Thank you again Cyclone Nation.”