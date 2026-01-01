Former Southeast Polk RB Opts To Enter Transfer Portal
Another former Iowa high school football standout is leaving Iowa State to enter the transfer portal.
Like so many of his now former teammates, Abu Sama III has announced plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens back up. Sama was an all-stater for Southeast Polk High School and formed a backfield duo with Carson Hanson at Iowa State, who is also entering the transfer portal.
“After much consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining,” Sama posted. “I’m excited for what the future holds and thankful for everything Iowa State has given me.”
Former Southeast Polk RB Latest To Leave Iowa State For Transfer Portal
Sama was one of the last starters under former head coach Matt Campbell to declare his intentions to transfer. Campbell took the head coaching position at Penn State after the regular season was completed.
“I want to thank Cyclone Nation for all the love and support over the years,” Sama wrote. “Your support has meant more to me than you know. I would also like to thank Coach Campbell and the restof the coaching staff for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity to grow both on and off the field.”
Sama, also a track and field standout in high school who broke the Iowa high school state track and field long jump record when he went 24-10, led Southeast Polk to a pair of state titles. He ran for a state championship game record 372 yards and scored six touchdowns, also a record, in 2022 in his final game with the Rams.
Abu Sama III Dominated Iowa High School Football
A multi-time all-state selection and a three-star prospect by several recruiting outlets, Sama had several offers coming out of high school including Kansas State, Arkansas State and Eastern Michigan.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder ran for 1,933 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on 348 carries over three seasons with Iowa State. He also caught 20 passes for 128 yards.
Sama finished this past season with 732 yards rushing and five touchdowns, as he had at least 580 yards in each season