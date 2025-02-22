High School

Fort Dodge defending state champion Koy Davidson out of finals match

Davidson, an Oregon State signee, suffered injury during semifinals

Dana Becker

Due to an injury, Fort Dodge senior Koy Davidson will not be able to compete in Saturday's championship match.
Defending state wrestling champion Koy Davidson of Fort Dodge will not be able to complete his senior season on the mat.

Davidson, an Oregon State University signee, was injured during a wild semifinal victory over West Des Moines Valley’s Jah’Kari Clark on Friday morning in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena.

Early Saturday morning, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported that Davidson suffered a compression fracture to his T4-through-T8 vertebrae and would not be able to compete in the finals. Davidson was scheduled to square off with Southeast Polk’s Justis Jesuroga in one of the featured Class 3A championship matches at 144 pounds.

“Koy is obviously crushed,” FDSH head coach Bobby Thompson told the newspaper. “Nobody wants to go out this way. He’s an ultimate competitor and it shows after what happened in that match. It’s just devastating.

“This is a tight group of kids that have been there for each other through the ups and downs. I’m sure it’s really devastating for all of them to hear, too, but we love Koy and his safety is the No. 1 priority.”

Davidson, who claimed the title at 138 pounds last year, was a three-time finalist, becoming the sixth in program history. 

Southeast Polk, who had already clinched the 3A team title for the seventh time in program history, broke the all-time state scoring record with the decision. 

“Wishing (Davidson) a speedy recovery,” the official Twitter account posted. “No one wants to win (or lose) that way.”

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

