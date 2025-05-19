Girls flag football crowns high school, middle school champions in Iowa
Dowling Catholic High School secured bragging rights for the next year by besting Des Moines Roosevelt for the Des Moines girls flag football league championship.
The finals of both the high school and middle school divisions took place from Mediacom Stadium over the weekend. Girls from all around the metro area battled against one another starting back in April.
Merrill Middle School topped McCombs Middle School for the title. Teams played 7-on-7 with NFL flag rules.
“These kids are competitive,” said Jason Allen, director of activities and community education for Des Moines Public Schools in an interview with KCCI. “They are really excited about being here. They have smiles on their faces.”
Emily Weinberg, the youth and high school football coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, was on hand for the finals.
“The Vikings are proud to have contributed over $600,000 towards supporting girls and women’s flag football in the upper Midwest,” she said, “including $25,000 specifically for efforts in Des Moines Public Schools.”
Des Moines Public Schools is the only district in Iowa working with the NFL Vikings, who hosted a Girls Flag Academy last summer.