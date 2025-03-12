Gladbrook-Reinbeck starts 1A with victory over North Linn
The incredible run by North Linn over the last four years came to an end early in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, as Gladbrook-Reinbeck posted a 61-55 victory.
Over the past four seasons, the Lynx have gone 102-6 with four state appearances, two titles and a third runner-up showing, according to Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
But on this day, it was Gladbrook-Reinbeck who got the job done behind standout quarterback Drew Eilers. Eilers led G-R with 21 points and nine rebounds, going 11-for-12 at the free throw line.
Michael Boyd added 17 and Brandon Mathern had nine.
For the Lynx, Mason Bechen scored 27 with five steals and five rebounds, as Drew Ries scored 11.
Class 1A Quarterfinal Roundup
Bellevue Marquette 64, Remsen St. Mary’s 54
It took a little while, but Bellevue Marquette pulled away from Remsen St. Mary’s and secured a spot in the semifinals with a 64-54 victory on Wednesday.
Spencer Roeder had a game-high 28 points, including five steals and four assists while sinking four 3-pointers. Both Eli Scott and Jacob Litterer scored 13, combining for 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Collin Homan had 23 for Remsen St. Mary’s and Sam Schmillen scored 14 with 10 rebounds. The Hawks captured the eight-player state football championship this past fall.
Madrid 68, Boyden-Hull 57
Led by Toryn Severson, Madrid used a strong second half to hold off Boyden-Hull, XX-XX.
Severson scored 30 points with six rebounds as Jevyn Severson added 14 and nine rebounds and Brody Buck finished with 14 and six. Buck and Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz combined for three key 3-pointers in the final 16 minutes to push the Tigers to the semifinals.
Boyden-Hull was led by Jakob Pottebaum’s 17 with Brent Zylstra adding 15.
What’s on deck
The final 1A quarterfinal will see St. Edmond take on Woodbine with the 4A semifinals to follow and complete the night.