Hayden Schwab Makes College Wrestling Decision Official
You have to give Don Bosco High School wrestler Hayden Schwab and his entire family credit for following the typical recruiting path for a top Iowa high school wrestling prospect.
But it was almost always predetermined where Schwab would be attending.
The son of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab officially committed to his father and the Panther program, ending the process that included an “in-home” visit by Schwab earlier this year to his own house.
Hayden Schwab is a reigning Iowa high school state wrestling champion, avenging a loss in the finals his freshman season. He is also a multi-time 16U Fargo national champion along with being a U17 United States World team member.
Along with Northern Iowa, Schwab had Iowa, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Stanford, Cornell and Virginia Tech among his final choices.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m going ot be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Northern Iowa,” Schwab posted on Instagram. “I want to thank all my friends, family and coaches who have helped me reach this point. This is home and I know there is no better group of people that I would want to compete for.”
Hayden Schwab One of Top Wrestling Prospects in Iowa
FloWrestling ranks Schwab as the No. 23 overall wrestler in the Class of 2027. He is the fifth-highest ranked 113-pounder for the class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Iowa.
Schwab takes an 82-2 record into his his upcoming junior season with Don Bosco.
The entire Schwab family had fun on social media over the summer, posting videos of the in-home visits and more during the recruitment process.