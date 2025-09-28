High School

Hayden Schwab Makes College Wrestling Decision Official

Son of Northern Iowa head coach will compete for his father

Dana Becker

Don Bosco's Hayden Schwab wins over Wilton's Liam Adlfinger wrestles at 120 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Don Bosco's Hayden Schwab wins over Wilton's Liam Adlfinger wrestles at 120 lbs during the Class 1A state wresting final on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You have to give Don Bosco High School wrestler Hayden Schwab and his entire family credit for following the typical recruiting path for a top Iowa high school wrestling prospect.

But it was almost always predetermined where Schwab would be attending.

The son of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab officially committed to his father and the Panther program, ending the process that included an “in-home” visit by Schwab earlier this year to his own house.

Hayden Schwab is a reigning Iowa high school state wrestling champion, avenging a loss in the finals his freshman season. He is also a multi-time 16U Fargo national champion along with being a U17 United States World team member. 

Along with Northern Iowa, Schwab had Iowa, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Stanford, Cornell and Virginia Tech among his final choices. 

“I’m excited to announce that I’m going ot be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Northern Iowa,” Schwab posted on Instagram. “I want to thank all my friends, family and coaches who have helped me reach this point. This is home and I know there is no better group of people that I would want to compete for.”

Hayden Schwab One of Top Wrestling Prospects in Iowa

FloWrestling ranks Schwab as the No. 23 overall wrestler in the Class of 2027. He is the fifth-highest ranked 113-pounder for the class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Iowa.

Schwab takes an 82-2 record into his his upcoming junior season with Don Bosco.

The entire Schwab family had fun on social media over the summer, posting videos of the in-home visits and more during the recruitment process.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa